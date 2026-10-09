Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Bristol City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Charlton Athletic vs Bristol City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.





Charlton Athletic host Bristol City at The Valley in London in a Championship league fixture, with both sides sitting in the early-to-mid table cluster and looking to build momentum as the season progresses.

Nathan Jones's Charlton have endured a difficult recent run, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats across their last five league outings. The Addicks have struggled to find the net consistently and will be eager to put on a better show in front of their home support.

Bristol City arrive in London under Michael Skubala with a mixed but slightly more encouraging recent record. The Robins have shown they can win on the road and will carry confidence from a positive result in a recent friendly against Crystal Palace.

The two clubs are separated by just one place in the Championship table, making this a fixture that carries genuine weight in the context of where both sides want to finish the season.

Below, you can find all the information you need on how to watch Charlton Athletic vs Bristol City live, including the TV channel, live stream details and confirmed kick-off time.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Bristol City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic are managed by Nathan Jones, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off once the club releases official squad details.

Bristol City head coach Michael Skubala is also yet to have probable lineup, injury, or suspension information confirmed ahead of the trip to London. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Charlton Athletic head into this fixture without a win in their last five Championship matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Cardiff City, and they were beaten 4-0 by Stoke City earlier in the run. Across those five games, Charlton scored just two goals while conceding eight, reflecting a side that has struggled at both ends of the pitch.

Bristol City's last five matches tell a more varied story, with three wins and two defeats across competitive and friendly fixtures. Their most recent Championship result was a 1-0 win over Watford, and they also beat Burnley 2-1 away from home. The Robins lost 4-1 to Southampton and were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City during that same period, giving them a record of nine goals scored and six conceded across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 victory for Bristol City at The Valley in April 2026, in a Championship fixture. Looking back across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Bristol City have the stronger record, with Charlton's only win in that run coming in a 3-2 home victory on Boxing Day 2019. The sides also played out a goalless draw at Ashton Gate in August 2025.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bristol City sit eighth and Charlton Athletic ninth, meaning both clubs are within touching distance of the top six and will view this as a fixture that could shape their push toward the play-off places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Bristol City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: