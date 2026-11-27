How to watch Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC host Chicago Fire FC at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture between two sides separated by one place in the Eastern Conference table.

The meeting comes only days after the teams met in Chicago. Charlotte won that game 2-1 at Soldier Field on 22 November.

Dean Smith's side arrive in good attacking shape. They have scored 15 goals in their last five league games, including back-to-back 4-0 wins over CF Montreal and Orlando City.

The defence has been less steady. Charlotte conceded three in a 3-3 draw with Inter Miami and three more in a loss to Portland Timbers.

Gregg Berhalter's Chicago have been inconsistent. They lost 4-3 at Columbus Crew and then went down at home to Charlotte, which leaves them with two defeats in their last two.

Before that, Chicago showed they can score on the road, winning 4-2 at Colorado Rapids and 3-2 at Atlanta United. Charlotte will need to be sharper than they were in the second half of that last meeting.

Here is what you need to know about how to follow the game.

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