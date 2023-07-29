Celtic vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Celtic and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish giants Celtic and Premier League outfit Wolves continue with their pre-season preparations as they face each other in a club friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The Bhoys' Japan tour began with a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Yokohama F. Marinos and concluded with a solitary-goal victory over Gamba Osaka last weekend. Celtic will be involved in another friendly against Athletic Bilbao that would serve as James Forrest's testimonial ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture against Ross County on August 5.

On the other hand, Wolves traveled to Portugal, where they Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1 and signed out with a 1-0 win against FC Porto. The Wolves also played two other warm-up games against Blackpool behind closed doors of an hour's length each, winning 2-0 before losing 4-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Aviva Stadium

It will kick off at 4 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Celtic vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay, Celtic TV and Wolves TV.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

All three of the club's new signings - Yang Hyun-jun, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, and Maik Nawrocki - will be available for selection.

Using a different set of players in each half against Gamba Osaka, Rodgers is expected to test the majority of his first-team as well as youngsters again.

Japanese attacker Daizen Maeda is likely to start up front following his hat-trick against Yokohama F. Marinos, with the Spartak Moscow-linked Carl Starfelt manning the backline.

Alistair Johnston is sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery, joined by the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston, Albian Ajeti, and Mikey Johnston in the treatment room.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Iwata, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Starfelt, Nawrocki, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Scales, Bernabei Midfielders: Kwon, Iwata, Soro, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Maeda, Haksabanovic, Abada, Forrest, Tilio, Yang Forwards: Furuhashi, Oh

Wolves team news

The Wolves have been able to secure Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore on permanent contracts following the duo's loan spells last season, while goalkeeper Tom King and right-back Matt Doherty have been roped in on free transfers.

Injured for the majority of last season, Sasa Kalajdzic will now face competition for his place from Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan and Fabio Silva.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has moved on and joined fellow Premier League side Fulham.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Doherty, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Hodge, Nunes; Sarabia, Cunha, Neto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Sarkic, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Giles, Bueno, Semedo, Doherty, Bolla Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Cundle, Jordao, Guedes, Podence, Neto, Sarabia Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 28, 2011 Celtic 0-2 Wolves Club friendly

