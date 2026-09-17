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Europa League
team-logoCeltic
Celtic Park
team-logoFerencvaros
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How to watch today's Celtic vs Ferencvaros Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Celtic vs Ferencvaros
Celtic
Ferencvaros
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Celtic and Ferencvaros, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Ferencvaros will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Celtic vs Ferencvaros is available to watch live on TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Celtic host Ferencvaros at Celtic Park in Glasgow in a Europa League group stage fixture, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to build on their strong domestic form.

Celtic arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of a bruising 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup just days ago. Captain Callum McGregor was blunt in his post-match assessment, accusing his teammates of playing as individuals rather than a unit, and O'Neill will demand a sharper collective response on the European stage.

Despite that setback, Celtic's league form has been convincing. They have won four of their five most recent Premiership matches, including victories over St. Johnstone and St. Mirren, and sit at the top of the Europa League standings heading into this fixture.

Ferencvaros arrive in Glasgow with momentum of their own. Balazs Borbely's side beat Trabzonspor home and away in Europa League qualification and have taken seven points from their last three Hungarian league outings, with their only recent slip a 2-2 draw against Ujpest.

The two clubs have met three times in European competition in recent years, with Celtic winning two of those encounters. O'Neill will be aware that Ferencvaros are no passive visitor.

Reo Hatate's deadline-day departure to Burnley left a gap in Celtic's midfield that O'Neill is still working to fill. How the Hoops manage that absence in a congested schedule will be worth watching.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Ferencvaros Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. O'Neill

Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the visiting squad at this stage. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

CEL

CEL - Form

FAL
W2-1
ABE
W3-0
MIR
W1-2
JOH
W0-1
RAN
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FTC

FTC - Form

TRS
W0-1
TRS
W4-0
PUA
W1-2
GYO
W0-3
UJP
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Celtic have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Rangers in the League Cup on September 13. Their most recent outing before that was a 1-0 Premiership win at St. Johnstone on September 9. Earlier in the run, they beat Aberdeen 3-0 and came from behind to beat St. Mirren 2-1. Across those five matches, Celtic scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Ferencvaros have also won four of their last five, with their sole dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Ujpest in the Hungarian top flight. Their most impressive result in the run was a 4-0 victory over Trabzonspor in Europa League qualification on August 27, which they followed with a 1-0 win in the return leg. They have scored ten goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CelticDrawFerencvaros
2
0
1
Europa League
Ferencvaros badge
Ferencvaros
FTC
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
FT
Europa League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
2
Ferencvaros badge
Ferencvaros
FTC
0
FT
Champions League Qualification
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
Ferencvaros badge
Ferencvaros
FTC
2
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between Celtic and Ferencvaros came on November 4, 2021, when Celtic won 3-2 at Ferencvaros in the Europa League group stage. Before that, Celtic beat Ferencvaros 2-0 at Celtic Park in the reverse fixture on October 19, 2021. The only other meeting in the dataset is a Champions League qualification tie on August 26, 2020, which Ferencvaros won 2-1 at Celtic Park. Across these three matches, Celtic have won twice and Ferencvaros once.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Celtic and Ferencvaros currently sit joint-first in the Europa League table heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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