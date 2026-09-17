Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Ferencvaros will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Celtic vs Ferencvaros is available to watch live on TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celtic host Ferencvaros at Celtic Park in Glasgow in a Europa League group stage fixture, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to build on their strong domestic form.

Celtic arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of a bruising 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup just days ago. Captain Callum McGregor was blunt in his post-match assessment, accusing his teammates of playing as individuals rather than a unit, and O'Neill will demand a sharper collective response on the European stage.

Despite that setback, Celtic's league form has been convincing. They have won four of their five most recent Premiership matches, including victories over St. Johnstone and St. Mirren, and sit at the top of the Europa League standings heading into this fixture.

Ferencvaros arrive in Glasgow with momentum of their own. Balazs Borbely's side beat Trabzonspor home and away in Europa League qualification and have taken seven points from their last three Hungarian league outings, with their only recent slip a 2-2 draw against Ujpest.

The two clubs have met three times in European competition in recent years, with Celtic winning two of those encounters. O'Neill will be aware that Ferencvaros are no passive visitor.

Reo Hatate's deadline-day departure to Burnley left a gap in Celtic's midfield that O'Neill is still working to fill. How the Hoops manage that absence in a congested schedule will be worth watching.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the visiting squad at this stage. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Celtic have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Rangers in the League Cup on September 13. Their most recent outing before that was a 1-0 Premiership win at St. Johnstone on September 9. Earlier in the run, they beat Aberdeen 3-0 and came from behind to beat St. Mirren 2-1. Across those five matches, Celtic scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Ferencvaros have also won four of their last five, with their sole dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Ujpest in the Hungarian top flight. Their most impressive result in the run was a 4-0 victory over Trabzonspor in Europa League qualification on August 27, which they followed with a 1-0 win in the return leg. They have scored ten goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Celtic and Ferencvaros came on November 4, 2021, when Celtic won 3-2 at Ferencvaros in the Europa League group stage. Before that, Celtic beat Ferencvaros 2-0 at Celtic Park in the reverse fixture on October 19, 2021. The only other meeting in the dataset is a Champions League qualification tie on August 26, 2020, which Ferencvaros won 2-1 at Celtic Park. Across these three matches, Celtic have won twice and Ferencvaros once.

Standings

Both Celtic and Ferencvaros currently sit joint-first in the Europa League table heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: