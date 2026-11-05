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Europa League
team-logoCeltic
Celtic Park
team-logoBesiktas
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Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Celtic vs Besiktas Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Europa League match between Celtic and Besiktas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Besiktas will kick off at 20:00 on Nov 5, 2026.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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VPN GuideGemini
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TBD

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Celtic host Besiktas at Celtic Park in the Europa League, with Martin O'Neill's side desperate to end a run of poor form that has raised serious questions about the club's direction this season.

The Hoops sit 35th in the Europa League league phase standings, making this a must-win fixture if they are to salvage their continental campaign. Besiktas arrive in Glasgow in a far healthier position, sitting eighth in the competition table.

O'Neill's men have struggled badly in recent weeks, losing six of their last ten matches. A 2-0 defeat at Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on November 1 was the latest setback, with Cameron Carter-Vickers's error gifting the hosts an early lead prior to Scott Tanser adding a second before half-time.

Besiktas come into the match in mixed domestic form but have shown quality in Europe, drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace and beating Hoffenheim 2-3 in their recent Europa League outings. Vincenzo Italiano's side drew 2-2 with Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on November 1, so both teams arrive without momentum from their last result.

Celtic still lead the Scottish Premiership by four points, but they have played a game more than second-placed Rangers. The pressure on O'Neill is mounting, and a home European night offers him the chance to steady the ship.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Celtic vs Besiktas.

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How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Besiktas lineups

4-2-3-1
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL
Formation
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK
4-2-3-1
S. JohnstoneS. JohnstoneK. TierneyK. TierneyL. ScalesL. ScalesC. Carter-VickersC. Carter-VickersJ. LotombaJ. LotombaB. NygrenB. NygrenS. TounektiS. TounektiJ. ForrestJ. ForrestC. McGregorC. McGregorM. BaurM. BaurK. HoeghK. HoeghA. NuebelA. NuebelE. AgbadouE. AgbadouE. TopcuE. TopcuK. OuattaraK. OuattaraA. MurilloA. MurilloJ. OlaitanJ. OlaitanE. PokuE. PokuV. CernyV. CernyL. TrossardL. TrossardS. OzcanS. OzcanH. OhH. Oh
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK
4-2-3-1
Celtic

Starting XI

Besiktas

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. O'Neill
  • V. Italiano

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, and similarly, no squad or injury details have been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

CEL

CEL - Form

HEA
W7-1
CEL
L1-2
HIB
W1-2
DUU
D2-2
FAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BJK

BJK - Form

TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celtic have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Falkirk in the Premiership. Earlier in the run, they beat Hearts 7-1 but lost 1-2 to Celta Vigo in the Europa League. The inconsistency is stark, with heavy wins sitting alongside damaging defeats.

Besiktas have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Kasimpasa in the Super Lig. They beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 and defeated Hoffenheim 2-3 in Europe during this stretch, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Trabzonspor.

Head-to-Head Record

Celtic and Besiktas have never met before in a competitive fixture, giving this meeting a unique twist.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
3
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400113+812
W
W
W
W
4
JuventusJuventusJUV
4310113+810
W
D
W
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
4310102+810
W
W
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
431080+810
D
W
W
W
7
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
4310105+510
W
D
W
W
8
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
9
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
421154+17
W
L
W
D
10
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
421143+17
W
W
D
L
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
42114407
L
D
W
W
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
421189-17
W
W
D
L
13
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
14
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420263+36
W
W
L
L
15
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
420264+26
L
W
W
L
16
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
17
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
42024406
W
L
L
W
18
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
420267-16
L
L
W
W
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
412196+35
D
D
L
W
21
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
41126604
L
L
D
W
22
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
41126604
D
W
L
L
23
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
411258-34
D
L
L
W
24
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
411225-34
L
W
L
D
25
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
411248-44
W
D
L
L
26
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411238-54
L
D
L
W
27
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
410346-23
L
W
L
L
28
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410347-33
L
L
W
L
29
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
410347-33
L
L
W
L
30
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
401316-51
D
L
L
L
32
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
401317-61
L
L
L
D
33
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
34
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
4013312-91
D
L
L
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
4013110-91
L
D
L
L
36
CelticCelticCEL
4004310-70
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Celtic currently sit 35th while Besiktas are placed eighth in the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Besiktas today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sport belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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