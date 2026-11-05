Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Besiktas will kick off at 20:00 on Nov 5, 2026.

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Celtic host Besiktas at Celtic Park in the Europa League, with Martin O'Neill's side desperate to end a run of poor form that has raised serious questions about the club's direction this season.

The Hoops sit 35th in the Europa League league phase standings, making this a must-win fixture if they are to salvage their continental campaign. Besiktas arrive in Glasgow in a far healthier position, sitting eighth in the competition table.

O'Neill's men have struggled badly in recent weeks, losing six of their last ten matches. A 2-0 defeat at Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on November 1 was the latest setback, with Cameron Carter-Vickers's error gifting the hosts an early lead prior to Scott Tanser adding a second before half-time.

Besiktas come into the match in mixed domestic form but have shown quality in Europe, drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace and beating Hoffenheim 2-3 in their recent Europa League outings. Vincenzo Italiano's side drew 2-2 with Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on November 1, so both teams arrive without momentum from their last result.

Celtic still lead the Scottish Premiership by four points, but they have played a game more than second-placed Rangers. The pressure on O'Neill is mounting, and a home European night offers him the chance to steady the ship.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Celtic vs Besiktas.

How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, and similarly, no squad or injury details have been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Celtic have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Falkirk in the Premiership. Earlier in the run, they beat Hearts 7-1 but lost 1-2 to Celta Vigo in the Europa League. The inconsistency is stark, with heavy wins sitting alongside damaging defeats.

Besiktas have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Kasimpasa in the Super Lig. They beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 and defeated Hoffenheim 2-3 in Europe during this stretch, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Trabzonspor.

Head-to-Head Record

Celtic and Besiktas have never met before in a competitive fixture, giving this meeting a unique twist.

Standings

In the Europa League, Celtic currently sit 35th while Besiktas are placed eighth in the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Besiktas today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sport belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: