Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Juventus will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Celta Vigo vs Juventus is available to watch live in the United Kingdom via TNT Sports 5 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Juventus travel to Abanca Balaidos in Vigo to face Celta in Europa League Matchday 2, with kick-off set for 3:00 PM on October 15, 2026.

Spalletti's side arrive in Galicia as the competition's top-ranked team, carrying the weight of genuine continental ambition. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Cagliari, a result that made headlines as much for Spalletti's touchline dismissal at full time as for the scoreline itself.

Celta, managed by Claudio Giraldez, sit near the foot of the Europa League standings and will lean heavily on the atmosphere at Balaidos to generate the kind of momentum that has lifted them through difficult stretches this season. Giraldez has spoken warmly about Juventus's pedigree while making clear his side believe they can cause an upset.

The Galician club's captain Iago Aspas has also been vocal in the build-up, recalling the famous 4-0 win Celta delivered against Juventus in this same stadium back in 2000 and urging his teammates to draw inspiration from that night.

Off the pitch, Juventus continue to manage a long-running legal dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo over unpaid wages, with the case now before the Supreme Court. It is background noise the club could do without as they chase European progress.

For Spalletti, a win in Vigo would extend Juventus's commanding lead at the top of the Europa League table. For Celta, it represents an opportunity to prove they belong at this level.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Celta Vigo ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. The away team's squad situation will be updated as further information becomes available.

Form

Celta head into this fixture with a recent run of one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Elche in LaLiga, and they recorded a commanding 5-0 home win over Racing Santander earlier in that sequence. A 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia also features in that run, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded three.

Juventus have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The most recent was the 1-1 Serie A draw with Cagliari, while a 5-0 Europa League victory against NEC Nijmegen and a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Serie A stand as the highlights of that period. A 3-2 Serie A defeat to Sassuolo and a friendly loss to Cremonese also appear in that run. Juventus scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a pair of Europa League meetings from March 2000. In that two-legged tie, Juventus won 1-0 at home before Celta delivered a 4-0 victory in Vigo, giving the Galician side the aggregate win. With more than two decades separating those meetings from this fixture, the historical record offers little predictive value for either camp.

Standings

The contrast in Europa League positions sets the stakes clearly: Juventus sit top of the overall standings, while Celta are placed 25th. That gap makes Spalletti's side heavy favourites on paper, but it also means Celta carry nothing to lose and every reason to play with freedom on home soil.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: