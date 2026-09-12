Watch Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers host the Chicago Bears at the Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm BST.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears in the UK

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN in the UK.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season in the UK, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99 £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99 £21.99 / month

Those purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The biggest story for the Bears revolves around wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is currently day-to-day with a foot/right leg injury sustained during last Thursday's practice. Head coach Ben Johnson remains hopeful Odunze can play on Sunday, clarifying it is a new issue and not a reaggravation of his injury from last season.

Running Back Boost: The Bears received a massive boost as both D'Andre Swift (who suffered a minor cramp last week) and Kyle Monangai (returning from a knee hyperextension) fully participated in practice.

Offensive Line: Ben Johnson officially announced Braxton Jones as the starting left tackle. Backup tackle Ozzy Trapillo remains unlikely to play as he continues his rehab.

Defense & PUP List: Austin Booker (groin) practiced and is trending well. However, Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell, and Shamar Turner remain out on the PUP list until at least Week 5.

Captains Named: Caleb Williams, Joe Thuney, Grady Jarrett, T.J. Edwards, and Cairo Santos have been voted the permanent 2026 team captains.

Carolina Panthers Team News

The defending NFC South champions enter the week focusing heavily on their completely revamped offensive line and backfield health. Starting tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu are both sidelined on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, forcing Monroe Freeling (right tackle) and Rasheed Walker (left tackle) into starting roles.

Running Back Room: Head coach Dave Canales expressed optimism that rookie Jonathon Brooks will be ready for Sunday despite missing consecutive practices with "general soreness". He is expected to share duties with Chuba Hubbard.

Depth Chart Upgrades: The Panthers released their official Week 1 depth chart. Second-round rookie Lee Hunter has won the starting defensive tackle job next to Derrick Brown. Star free-agent acquisition Bobby Okereke will start at linebacker alongside Devin Lloyd.

Injured Reserve: Trevor Etienne, Braden Christensen, and Tershawn Wharton are on IR and will miss at least the first four weeks.

Captains Named: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Derrick Brown, Devin Lloyd, and JJ Jansen will serve as team captains.







