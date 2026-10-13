Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Watford will kick off at 19:45.

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Cardiff City vs Watford is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cardiff City host Watford at Cardiff City Stadium in what is a bottom-half Championship meeting between two sides badly in need of points.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff come into this fixture having lost their most recent outing, and they sit 21st in the Championship table. The pressure is building at Cardiff City Stadium, with the Welsh club yet to string together any real consistency this season.

Watford arrive in no better shape. Alessio Dionisi's side are 20th in the standings, separated from Cardiff only on the finest of margins. Their last result was a 4-0 defeat to Burnley, a performance that will demand a sharp response.

Neither club can afford to treat this as anything other than a must-win situation. Back-to-back defeats for both sides heading into this round of fixtures makes the stakes clear.

Krystian Bielik is absent for Cardiff after being handed a two-match suspension following a touchline altercation with a Portsmouth supporter. The incident, which took place at Fratton Park, also resulted in a financial penalty for the centre-back.

For all the detail on how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Watford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Cardiff have taken one win from their last five Championship matches, drawing one and losing three, for a record of W1 D1 L3. Their sole victory in that run came against Charlton Athletic, winning 3-1, though they have since lost to Blackburn Rovers in their most recent game, going down 2-1. Across those five fixtures, Cardiff have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Watford's recent form makes for difficult reading. Dionisi's side have won just one of their last five league games, losing the other four, including a 4-0 defeat to Burnley in their latest outing. They did beat Preston North End 2-1 during that stretch, but defeats to Bristol City, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion surround that result. Watford have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with Cardiff hosting Watford in a Championship fixture in January 2025. Cardiff have fared well in recent head-to-head encounters, winning three of the last five meetings while Watford have taken none. Cardiff have scored eight goals across those five fixtures compared to four for Watford, giving the home side a clear edge in the recent series.

Standings

In the Championship table, Cardiff City sit 21st and Watford 20th, placing both clubs in the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Watford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: