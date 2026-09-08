Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Stoke City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Cardiff City vs Stoke City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cardiff City host Stoke City at Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship, with Brian Barry-Murphy's side desperate to arrest a run of poor form that has left them deep in relegation trouble.

Cardiff sit 22nd in the table and have not won in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth, a game overshadowed by an off-field incident involving one of their defenders.

Defender Krystian Bielik is at the centre of an ongoing police investigation after he was involved in a physical altercation with a teenage Portsmouth supporter during that match at Fratton Park. The incident, in which Bielik allegedly grabbed the young fan before being slapped in retaliation, temporarily suspended play. Bielik escaped FA punishment, though the matter is now in the hands of Hampshire Police.

Stoke arrive in Wales in considerably better shape. Mark Robins' side sit 13th and have won their last two Championship matches, including a 4-0 dismantling of Charlton Athletic last weekend.

The visitors have lost just once in their last four league outings, though that defeat was a heavy 4-1 reverse against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their recent upturn in form will give Robins confidence heading into South Wales.

For Cardiff, this is a match they simply cannot afford to lose. A home crowd at Cardiff City Stadium will be hoping their side can produce a response after back-to-back Championship defeats.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff City vs Stoke City live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Stoke City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, though further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Stoke City boss Mark Robins is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and the projected XI will be added when released.

Form

Cardiff City head into this match with one win in their last five competitive outings, recording one draw and three defeats in that run. They have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games, though back-to-back Championship defeats — 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers and 2-0 at Portsmouth — point to a team struggling for consistency. Their only positive result in that sequence was a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Stoke City's recent form tells a different story. Robins' side have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches, with those five games producing 11 goals scored and seven conceded. The 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic was their most emphatic result, and back-to-back Championship victories heading into this trip suggest a squad building momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 Stoke City win at Cardiff City Stadium in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Stoke have won twice, Cardiff once, with two draws. Goals have been relatively frequent in this fixture, with the sides sharing 14 across those five meetings.

Standings

In the Championship table, Cardiff City are currently 22nd while Stoke City sit 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Stoke City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: