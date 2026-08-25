Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Norwich City will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Cardiff City vs Norwich City is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. You can sign up and stream the match using the link below.

Cardiff City host Norwich City at Cardiff City Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Brian Barry-Murphy's side looking to build on a solid start to the season.

Cardiff have shown real resilience in recent weeks. A 98th-minute Rubin Colwill free-kick earned a dramatic 1-1 draw against Wrexham in the Championship, following an earlier 2-2 stalemate with Derby County. The Bluebirds have already shown they can find goals when it matters.

Before those draws, Cardiff beat Swindon Town 3-2 in the Carabao Cup to reach this stage, giving Barry-Murphy's squad a taste of cup progression that they will want to repeat at home.

Norwich arrive at Cardiff City Stadium in difficult form. Philippe Clement's side have lost their last two Championship matches, conceding three without reply against Millwall before a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. The Canaries' league form makes this cup tie a chance to reset.

Norwich did show they can perform in this competition, beating Milton Keynes Dons 4-1 in the previous round. Clement will need that cutting edge to return if his side are to progress in South Wales.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff City vs Norwich City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Norwich City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Barry-Murphy is in charge of Cardiff City for this Carabao Cup tie, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Philippe Clement takes charge of Norwich City, with the away side also yet to confirm their team news or projected XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their squads.

Form

Cardiff City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Championship draw with Derby County on August 22, following a 1-1 draw against Wrexham four days earlier. Before those draws, Cardiff beat Swindon Town 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on August 8. The Bluebirds also won 4-1 against Roma and 5-1 against Forest Green Rovers in pre-season friendlies, scoring 11 goals across those three victories.

Norwich City have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. Clement's side were beaten 3-0 by Millwall on August 22 and lost 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion the week before. Their only win in this run was a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Milton Keynes Dons on August 8. Norwich drew 0-0 with Cambridge United and lost 2-1 to Osasuna in pre-season, scoring five goals and conceding eight across all five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 3, 2025, when Norwich City beat Cardiff City 4-2 at Carrow Road in the Championship. Before that, Cardiff won 2-1 at home to Norwich in November 2024. Across the last five Championship meetings, Norwich hold the stronger record with three wins to Cardiff's one, with one win for the Bluebirds and one draw not featuring in that tally — Cardiff's sole victory came in that November 2024 fixture. Norwich have scored 13 goals in those five matches, with Cardiff managing eight.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Norwich City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: