How to watch Cannes vs SC Aubagne Air Bel with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Cannes host SC Aubagne Air Bel in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight for both sides, with the two clubs sitting at opposite ends of the table heading into the match.

Cannes come into this game in mixed form. A Coupe de France win over Atlas Paillade last time out offered some momentum, but their league form has been inconsistent, with defeats against Thionville Lusitanos and Villefranche Beaujolais interrupting their progress in the third tier.

SC Aubagne Air Bel arrive in a difficult run of results. They have lost four of their last five matches in Ligue 3, conceding freely and struggling to find their footing at this level. Their only win in recent weeks came on the road against FC Fleury 91.

The gap in league position tells much of the story. Cannes sit seventh in Ligue 3, while Aubagne Air Bel find themselves in 17th, making this a fixture with very different implications for each club.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 3 match, including kick-off time and broadcast details, read on.

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