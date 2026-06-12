Today's game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 12 Jun 2026, 20:00.

TV channel and live stream options for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina are listed below. The match is being broadcast on BBC One, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Canada open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil on Friday, June 12, hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium in Group B. It is a moment years in the making for a Canadian programme that has grown from fringe contenders into genuine tournament participants, all in front of a nation watching for the first time on its own turf.

Jesse Marsch's side carry real attacking threat despite the absence of captain Alphonso Davies, who is not expected to play significant minutes in the opener. Jonathan David leads the line, and the blend of his clinical finishing with the energy of the wider squad gives Canada a credible goal threat against a Bosnian side that will not be easy to break down.

Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez has spoken openly about the emotion of hearing his nation's anthem at a World Cup for the first time since Brazil 2014. His side earned their place here the hard way, eliminating Wales before stunning Italy in the play-off final — a result that confirmed this squad's capacity to punish teams who underestimate them.

The Dragons are built on defensive structure and rapid transitions. Edin Dzeko, at 40, remains the emotional and tactical heart of the attack, while Ermedin Demirovic and the electric Esmir Bajraktarevic provide the energy and directness to hurt Canada on the counter if Marsch's high press leaves gaps.

For Canada, the crowd at Toronto Stadium will be a genuine weapon from the first whistle. The city has been one of the focal points of World Cup excitement in the country, and the atmosphere is set to be among the loudest the venue has witnessed.

Barbarez will have his side organised, motivated, and dangerous. Canada must control the tempo, limit space in behind, and make the most of a home advantage that will not feel this significant again for a generation.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesse Marsch names a projected XI featuring Maxime Crepeau in goal behind a back four of Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston, and Richie Laryea. Ismael Kone and Stephen Eustaquio are set to anchor the midfield, with Liam Millar and Tajon Buchanan providing width. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are expected to lead the attack. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Canada at this stage.

Sergej Barbarez is expected to field Nikola Vasilj in goal, with Tarik Muharemovic, Amar Dedic, Sead Kolasinac, and Nikola Katic forming the defensive line. Amar Memic, Ivan Basic, and Benjamin Tahirovic are projected in midfield, with Esmir Bajraktarevic and Ermedin Demirovic supporting Edin Dzeko up front. Bosnia and Herzegovina also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada arrive at this fixture having gone unbeaten across their last five matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Ireland on June 5, while a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan three days earlier showed their attacking capability. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Iceland and 0-0 with Tunisia. Canada scored six goals and conceded three across the five games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have also gone unbeaten in their last five, posting one win and four draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Panama on June 6, and they held North Macedonia to a goalless draw in late May. The standout result in the sequence was a 1-1 draw with Italy in the World Cup qualification play-off final — a match Bosnia won on penalties to secure their place in this tournament. They also drew 1-1 with Wales and Austria during qualification. Bosnia scored four goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous head-to-head data is available between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Friday's Group B opener at Toronto Stadium marks a notable first meeting between the two nations.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently sit top of the table, with Canada in second place ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: