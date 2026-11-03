How to watch Cambridge United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Academy with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 3 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United host Brighton & Hove Albion Academy at Abbey Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in the group stage of the competition.

Cambridge sit top of Southern Group G, though their League One form tells a more complicated story. The U's have won just once in their last five league outings, and a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient last weekend will have done little to lift the mood around the club.

Before that loss, Cambridge showed they could grind out results, drawing 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday and 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers. There is enough in their recent play to suggest they are not far off, but consistency has been difficult to find.

Brighton's Academy side arrive in second place in the group and carry some momentum from the reserve circuit. They beat Fulham Academy 4-2 in their most recent outing in the Premier Reserve League and showed attacking intent throughout, scoring 13 goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

The young Seagulls did suffer a 4-3 defeat to Gillingham in their previous EFL Trophy fixture, so they will be aware of the physical demands that senior opposition can bring. Cambridge, playing at home, will look to use that to their advantage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads