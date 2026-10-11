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Serie A
team-logoCagliari
Unipol Domus
team-logoJuventus
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How to watch today's Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Juventus will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 19:45.

VPN GuideGemini
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Cagliari vs Juventus is available to watch live via TNT Sports 1, DAZN, and HBO Max. You can sign up or stream the match through the links below.

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

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DAZN

DAZN

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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Cagliari host Juventus at the Unipol Domus on Sunday, 11 October in the sixth round of Serie A, with both sides returning from the international break in contrasting moods.

Cagliari have been one of the standout stories of the early season. Fabio Pisacane's side sit fourth in the table with 12 points from five league games, their only defeat a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Inter.

Juventus arrive in Sardinia in seventh place on ten points, but they head south with momentum after a strong performance against Atalanta before the break. Luciano Spalletti's squad is dealing with a lengthy injury list, which will test the depth of his options.

Andrea Cambiaso is pushing for a starting berth l-e

after a difficult opening to the season, while Randal Kolo Muani remains Spalletti's first-choice striker ahead of Nick Woltemade. Nico Gonzalez, who has transformed from a player linked with an exit to a genuine first-team fixture, is also in contention after returning from international duty.

For Cagliari, Daniel Maldini and Jesper Fazzini are expected to operate behind lone striker Paul Mendy, with Harry Winks anchoring midfield alongside Michel Ndary Adopo and Alessandro Romano.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cagliari vs Juventus live.

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How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cagliari vs Juventus Probable lineups

4-3-1-2
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Formation
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-4-2-1
E. CaprileE. CaprileJ. RodriguezJ. RodriguezA. ObertA. ObertY. MinaY. MinaZe PedroZe PedroM. AdopoM. AdopoA. RomanoA. RomanoH. WinksH. WinksJ. FazziniJ. FazziniD. MaldiniD. MaldiniP. MendyP. MendyG. VicarioG. VicarioP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerD. LuizD. LuizN. GonzalezN. GonzalezW. McKennieW. McKennieC. ConceicaoC. ConceicaoA. CambiasoA. CambiasoP. SarrP. SarrR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo Muani
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-3-1-2
Cagliari

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • F. Pisacane
  • L. Spalletti

Cagliari are without Alessandro Deiola through injury, with Yerry Mina expected to partner Juan Rodriguez at the heart of defence. Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy, and Kevin Carlos are also unavailable for Pisacane. Juventus head into the match with a significant number of absentees: Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Jeremie Boga, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, Jeff Ekhator, Augusto Owusu, and Kerim Alajbegovic are all ruled out. Norberto Neto, signed during the break as cover for the injured Grabara, will also miss the trip to Sardinia, leaving Guglielmo Vicario as the sole senior goalkeeper available. Spalletti is expected to start Kelly and Cambiaso in defence, with Sarr and Douglas Luiz in midfield and Kolo Muani leading the attack.

Form

CGL

CGL - Form

INT
L0-1
VER
L1-2
LEC
W1-0
ATA
W1-2
UDI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

MIL
D1-1
SAS
L3-2
NEC
W5-0
ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Cagliari arrive in good form, winning three of their last five competitive matches and losing two, with their most recent league outing a 1-0 win away at Udinese. They also beat Atalanta 2-1 and Lecce 1-0 in that run, scoring five goals and conceding three across those five games. Juventus have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings, though one of those defeats came in a pre-season friendly against Cremonese. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta, and they also recorded a 5-0 Europa League victory over NEC Nijmegen during that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CagliariDrawJuventus
1
1
3
Serie A
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
FT
Serie A
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
4
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Cagliari won 1-0 at the Unipol Domus in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Cagliari have won two and Juventus two, with one draw, and Juventus claimed a 4-0 Coppa Italia victory in December 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
631297+210
L
W
D
W
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Cagliari currently sit fourth while Juventus are seventh, meaning a win for the hosts would strengthen their position in the top four while Juventus would close the gap with three points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Juventus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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