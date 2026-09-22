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EFL Trophy
team-logoBurton Albion
Pirelli Stadium
team-logoNottingham Forest Academy
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Burton Albion vs Nottingham Forest Academy EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Burton Albion vs Nottingham Forest Academy
Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest Academy
EFL Trophy

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest Academy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
EFL Trophy - Game Week 1
Pirelli Stadium

Today's game between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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This EFL Trophy fixture between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest Academy is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Burton Albion host Nottingham Forest Academy at Pirelli Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with the League One side looking to build momentum in Northern Group F.

Burton arrive at this fixture in mixed form. Three of their last five League One outings have ended without a win, including a 3-0 defeat to Oxford United, though a 4-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon showed what they are capable of on a good day.

The most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town, leaving Burton with two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in the league.

Nottingham Forest's Academy side come into this game with real confidence. They have won three of their last four matches in the Premier Reserve League 1, including victories over Manchester City Academy and Burnley Academy.

Their only defeat in that run was a heavy 5-1 loss to Sunderland Academy, but back-to-back wins since then suggest that result has been put behind them.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Burton currently sit top of Northern Group F, while Forest Academy occupy third place. The hosts will be eager to protect that position with a positive result.

For details on how to watch this fixture live, read on for the full TV channel and live stream information.

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How to watch Burton Albion vs Nottingham Forest Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Burton Albion have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Nottingham Forest Academy have similarly not provided team news, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup available at this stage. Further details will be added as they emerge.

Form

BUR

BUR - Form

NOC
L2-1
WIM
W4-1
CAM
D2-2
OXF
L3-0
MAN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NFA

NFA - Form

CPA
W2-0
SAC
L5-1
MAN
W2-1
BUR
W1-0
WBA
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Burton Albion have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five League One matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Mansfield Town, while a 4-1 win over AFC Wimbledon stands as the standout result in that run. The defeat to Oxford United, a 3-0 loss, was their heaviest of the five games.

Nottingham Forest Academy have won four of their last five matches in the Premier Reserve League 1, scoring seven goals in the process. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-3 win away at West Bromwich Albion Academy, following a 1-0 victory over Burnley Academy. The only blemish in that sequence was a 5-1 defeat to Sunderland Academy, though they have not lost since.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest Academy.

Standings

Northern Grp. F

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
00000000
2
Grimsby TownGrimsby TownGRI
00000000
3
Nottingham Forest AcademyNottingham Forest AcademyNFA
00000000
4
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
00000000
Qualification to next stage

Burton Albion lead Northern Group F in the EFL Trophy, meaning they enter this game with the strongest position in the group to defend. Nottingham Forest Academy sit third, leaving them with work to do if they are to improve their qualification prospects.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burton Albion vs Nottingham Forest Academy today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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