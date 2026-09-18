League One - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Pirelli Stadium

Today's game between Burton Albion and Mansfield Town will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Burton Albion vs Mansfield Town is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Burton Albion host Mansfield Town at Pirelli Stadium in League One, with both clubs looking to arrest inconsistent runs that have left them in the bottom half of the table.

Gary Bowyer's Burton side sit 11th and have shown they can hurt teams going forward, but defensive lapses have cost them points. A 4-1 win over AFC Wimbledon earlier this month offered encouragement, yet a 3-0 defeat to Oxford United last weekend underlined the work still to be done.

Mansfield arrive in Burton in 17th place under Nigel Clough, a manager who knows this division as well as anyone. Their season has been a series of extremes — a 5-2 win over Luton Town followed by a 5-0 thrashing at Reading within the same week illustrated the volatility running through their campaign.

Clough will draw some comfort from a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town last time out, a result that at least steadied the ship after that heavy defeat. Defensively, Mansfield need to find greater consistency if they are to climb away from the lower reaches.

For Burton, home form is where points must be banked. The Pirelli Stadium should offer a platform, and Bowyer will be demanding a response after last week's loss.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this League One clash live.

How to watch Burton Albion vs Mansfield Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary Bowyer has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Burton Albion at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Nigel Clough is similarly without a confirmed squad announcement for Mansfield Town, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available information. Team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Burton Albion head into this fixture with a mixed record across their last five League One matches, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Oxford United, and they also fell to a 2-1 defeat against Notts County. On the positive side, Burton beat AFC Wimbledon 4-1 and won 2-1 at Leicester City, scoring eight goals across those five games while conceding nine.

Mansfield Town's recent form has been equally inconsistent, with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. They drew 0-0 at Huddersfield Town in their most recent match, but prior to that suffered a 5-0 loss at Reading. Their 5-2 win over Luton Town stands as the clear high point of this run, though they have conceded eight goals across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town's ground in April 2026 in League One. Looking across the last five encounters, the record shows one win for Burton Albion, one win for Mansfield Town, and three draws, with goals spread fairly evenly across the meetings. The fixture at Pirelli Stadium in August 2025 ended 2-1 to Burton, while an earlier meeting in August 2024 produced a 3-3 draw at Mansfield.

Standings

In the current League One table, Burton Albion sit 11th while Mansfield Town are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burton Albion vs Mansfield Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: