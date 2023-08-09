Burton Albion vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Burton Albion and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City are set to take on English football's third-tier side Burton Albion in a Carabao Cup first round round encounter at the Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday.

The Foxes faced the drop from the Premier Leagues last season and began their Championship campaign under new head coach Enzo Maresca with a 2-1 win over Coventry City on Sunday, while Dino Maamria's men lost 2-0 to Blackpool in their League One opener.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burton Albion vs Leicester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Pirelli Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Burton Albion and Leicester City is scheduled for August 9, 2023, at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Burton Albion vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Burton Albion team news

Several of the clubs new signings such Jamal Blackman, Jasper Moon, Rekeem Harper and Cole Stockton, who started against Blackpool are likely to retain their place in the XI.

There may be a change at the back as Maamria may opt to hand Jake Caprice and Ryan Sweeney their first starts at the club.

Meanwhile, with Josh Gordon expected to feature alongside Stockton in attack, midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke would also look forward to his debut following his move from Southampton.

Burton Albion possible XI: Blackman; Caprice, Moon, Sweeney; Hamer, Harper, Chauke, Seddon; Gordon, Stockton, Helm

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blackman, Crocombe Defenders: Sweeney, Hughes, Oshilaja, Moon, Seddon, Hamer, Caprice, Brayford Midfielders: Harper, Chauke, Helm, Gilligan, Lakin, Powell, Bennett, Carayol, Niemczyk Forwards: Stockton, Gordon, Walker, Kamwa, Hewlett

Leicester City team news

Maresca will be expected to make some rotations for the Carabao Cup tie with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka likely to start in the front three and Jamie Vardy possibly starting on the bench.

The likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfried Ndidi may also be offered rest as Hamza Choudhury and Dennis Praet can see themselves in the middle.

With Conor Coady ruled out due to a injury, the backline can also look fresh with Harry Souttar partnering Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle at center-back, while James Justin and Timothy Castagne are deployed as the two full-backs.

Leicester City possible XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Souttar, Doyle, Castagne; Choudhury, Winks, Praet; Iheanacho, Daka, Albrighton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Doyle, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Thomas, Castagne, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Soumare, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, Mavididi, Marcal Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 24, 2021 Burton Albion 0-0 (3-1 pen.) Leicester City Club Friendlies Oct 29, 2019 Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City League Cup Aug 1, 2017 Burton Albion 2-1 Leicester City Club Friendlies Jul 28, 2015 Burton Albion 1-2 Leicester City Club Friendlies Jan 5, 2013 Leicester City 2-0 Burton Albion FA Cup

