Championship - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and West Ham United will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 16:00.

Gemini

Burnley vs West Ham is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also carrying the broadcast. Subscribers can also stream the game through Now TV. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Burnley and West Ham United meet at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon in the Championship, with both clubs opening their 2026-27 league campaigns after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

For West Ham, it is a sobering start to life outside the top flight. Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of a squad that supercomputer projections widely tip for an immediate return to the Premier League, but the Hammers arrive in Lancashire having drawn two and won one of their last three pre-season outings.

Burnley, under Nicky Hayen, are rebuilding with intent. The Clarets have moved quickly in the transfer market, adding Manchester City centre-back Max Alleyne on a season-long loan and bringing in Chelsea teenager Dastan Satpayev, who arrives at Turf Moor directly after completing his move to Stamford Bridge from Kairat.

Off the pitch, Burnley have endured a turbulent build-up. The club terminated their shirt sponsorship deal with Finotive One just 42 days after signing it, leaving them scrambling to prepare replica kits ahead of kick-off.

West Ham enter the fixture sitting 21st in the early Championship standings, while Burnley are placed sixth. The gap in pre-season expectations between the two sides makes this a fixture with genuine edge from the opening whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs West Ham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Burnley manager Nicky Hayen has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Championship opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

West Ham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Burnley head into the Championship opener with a mixed pre-season record of one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 win over Notts County in the Carabao Cup on August 8, though that came sandwiched between defeats to Torino and Ajax in friendlies. The Clarets also lost 4-1 to Real Salt Lake during their pre-season tour, conceding nine goals across those five matches while scoring seven.

West Ham arrive in better pre-season shape, posting two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five games. Nuno's side beat Portsmouth 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on August 8 and earlier thrashed Stevenage 5-0 in a friendly. They drew 1-1 with Magdeburg and played out a goalless draw with Rangers, scoring ten goals and conceding three across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when West Ham won 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Ham have won three, with one draw and one Burnley victory. The Hammers won 3-2 when the sides met at the London Stadium in November 2025, while a 2-2 draw at the same venue in March 2024 is the only occasion in this run that neither side claimed all three points.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley currently sit sixth while West Ham are placed 21st ahead of this opening-weekend fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: