Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 19:45.

Gemini

Burnley vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Burnley host Charlton Athletic at Turf Moor in the Championship, with Nicky Hayen's side looking to build on a convincing recent win after a mixed run of results.

The Clarets sit in the bottom half of the table and will be eager to put distance between themselves and the relegation places with a positive performance in front of their home support.

Charlton arrive in Lancashire having struggled for consistency, with Nathan Jones' side picking up just one win across their last five outings and looking to arrest a run that has left them in mid-table.

Burnley's record against Charlton in this fixture has historically been strong, and Hayen will be hoping that home advantage counts for something as his side push for a more settled run of form.

For Jones, a positive result away from home would represent a significant step forward for a Charlton team that has found clean sheets and goals hard to come by on their travels.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic.

How to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Burnley head into this match having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent game produced a commanding 4-0 win away at Watford, which will have lifted spirits considerably after back-to-back defeats earlier in the run. Those losses came against Swansea City, where Burnley conceded three, and Bristol City. Across the five matches, the Clarets scored seven goals and conceded eight, pointing to a side that can hurt opponents but has been too open at the back.

Charlton's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. Jones' side have not won any of their last five games, drawing three and losing two. They drew 1-1 with Bristol City in their most recent outing and have kept two clean sheets in that run, though a 4-0 defeat to Stoke City stands as the low point. Charlton have scored just two goals across those five matches, underlining the challenge they face in finding the net away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2016, when Burnley won 3-0 away at Charlton Athletic in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Burnley have been dominant, winning four times and conceding just once in those matches. Charlton are yet to win any of the five listed encounters, and Burnley's aggregate goal tally across that run reflects a clear pattern of control in this fixture.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley are currently placed 22nd while Charlton sit 12th. That gap means the hosts are operating close to the relegation zone while Charlton occupy a more comfortable mid-table position, giving this fixture a different kind of edge for each side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: