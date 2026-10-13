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Championship
team-logoBurnley
Turf Moor
team-logoCharlton Athletic
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How to watch today's Burnley vs Charlton Athletic Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed teams news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Burnley vs Charlton Athletic
Burnley
Charlton Athletic
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Charlton Athletic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 19:45.

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Burnley vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Burnley vs Charlton Athletic lineups

4-2-3-1
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR
page.match.formation.title
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
4-2-3-1
G. CoudertG. Coudertteam-logoLucas PiresK. WalkerK. WalkerIgor JulioIgor JulioA. AhmedhodzicA. Ahmedhodzicteam-logoJ. LaurentM. AlleyneM. AlleyneL. RamazaniL. RamazaniJ. LarsenJ. LarsenR. HatateR. HatateJ. VardyJ. VardyA. OkonkwoA. Okonkwoteam-logoD. McNamarateam-logoL. JonesB. KoumetioB. KoumetioA. BellA. BellC. CoventryC. Coventryteam-logoK. RamsayO. SkippO. Skippteam-logoK. Grantteam-logoT. CampbellM. LeaburnM. Leaburn
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
4-2-3-1
Burnley

Starting XI

Charlton Athletic

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Hayen
  • N. Jones

Burnley host Charlton Athletic at Turf Moor in the Championship, with Nicky Hayen's side looking to build on a convincing recent win after a mixed run of results.

The Clarets sit in the bottom half of the table and will be eager to put distance between themselves and the relegation places with a positive performance in front of their home support.

Charlton arrive in Lancashire having struggled for consistency, with Nathan Jones' side picking up just one win across their last five outings and looking to arrest a run that has left them in mid-table.

Burnley's record against Charlton in this fixture has historically been strong, and Hayen will be hoping that home advantage counts for something as his side push for a more settled run of form.

For Jones, a positive result away from home would represent a significant step forward for a Charlton team that has found clean sheets and goals hard to come by on their travels.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic.

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How to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

BUR

BUR - Form

BRC
L1-2
WRE
D1-1
SWA
L3-1
DER
D1-1
WAT
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CHA

CHA - Form

STK
L4-0
QPR
D0-0
POR
D0-0
CAC
L3-1
BRC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Burnley head into this match having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent game produced a commanding 4-0 win away at Watford, which will have lifted spirits considerably after back-to-back defeats earlier in the run. Those losses came against Swansea City, where Burnley conceded three, and Bristol City. Across the five matches, the Clarets scored seven goals and conceded eight, pointing to a side that can hurt opponents but has been too open at the back.

Charlton's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. Jones' side have not won any of their last five games, drawing three and losing two. They drew 1-1 with Bristol City in their most recent outing and have kept two clean sheets in that run, though a 4-0 defeat to Stoke City stands as the low point. Charlton have scored just two goals across those five matches, underlining the challenge they face in finding the net away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BurnleyDrawCharlton Athletic
5
0
0
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
FT
Championship
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
4
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
FT
Championship
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
1
FT
14Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2016, when Burnley won 3-0 away at Charlton Athletic in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Burnley have been dominant, winning four times and conceding just once in those matches. Charlton are yet to win any of the five listed encounters, and Burnley's aggregate goal tally across that run reflects a clear pattern of control in this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
9621157+820
W
W
W
L
D
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
95311712+518
W
D
D
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
4
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
95131513+216
W
W
W
D
W
5
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
84221511+414
L
W
W
D
L
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
93511311+214
W
D
W
L
D
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
94231615+114
W
D
D
L
W
9
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
9423109+114
L
L
D
W
W
10
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
94231213-114
D
W
L
L
W
11
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
12
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
9342811-313
D
L
D
D
L
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
93331413+112
W
D
W
L
L
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
15
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
92521013-311
D
W
L
D
D
16
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
93151217-510
L
W
W
L
L
18
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
9225714-78
L
L
L
W
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
91441114-37
L
W
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
91441317-47
W
D
L
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
9117816-84
L
D
L
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Burnley are currently placed 22nd while Charlton sit 12th. That gap means the hosts are operating close to the relegation zone while Charlton occupy a more comfortable mid-table position, giving this fixture a different kind of edge for each side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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