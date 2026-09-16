Watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

17 Sept 2026 - 20:15 Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) during Week 2 of the NFL regular season, on Friday, September 18. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.15am BST.

This game marks a major milestone, as it's the first ever regular season game played at the brand-new, $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium. Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record after winning close, competitive Week 1 battles.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL / Sky Sports Main Event.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Team News

Both teams are coming off dramatic Week 1 victories - the Bills outlasted the Texans 36-31, while the Lions squeezed past the Saints 31-30 in overtime.

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions enter Week 2 heavily banged up, especially along the offensive line and in their defensive backfield.

Isiah Pacheco (RB) : Placed on Injured Reserve (IR) following back surgery. He is expected to be sidelined until at least December.

Blake Miller (RT) : The rookie first-round tackle missed consecutive practices with a knee injury. If he cannot clear health checks by Thursday, veteran Larry Borom is expected to get the start at right tackle.

Christian Mahogany (LG) : Did not practice due to a hip injury. Head Coach Dan Campbell indicated it is not a long-term issue but makes him a long shot to play on the short week.

D.J. Reed (CB) : Added to the injury report late as a limited participant with a foot injury.

Juice Scruggs (C) : Remained limited in practice with a knee issue.

Safeties Brian Branch & Kerby Joseph (Safeties) : Both remain out, leaving the deep secondary highly vulnerable.

The Silver Lining: Defensive back Christian Izien (groin) was a full practice participant and is on track to make his season debut.

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Bills escaped Week 1 relatively healthy, but a few crucial defensive pieces are being managed carefully on the short week.

T.J. Sanders (DL) : The only Bill to sit out practice completely, dealing with a knee injury and illness.

Terrel Bernard (ILB) : Limited in practice with a calf tweak. However, after playing all 79 defensive snaps in Week 1, he is expected to push through.

Cole Bishop (S) : Limited with knee and groin issues, though he is trending toward playing.

Ty Johnson (RB) : Limited with a hamstring strain.

Good News : Star wideout DJ Moore, who briefly left Week 1 after getting rolled up on, was completely omitted from the injury list and is fully cleared after racking up 100 yards in his Bills debut. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (thumb) is also a full participant.







