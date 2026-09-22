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EFL Trophy
team-logoBromley
Copperjax Community Stadium
team-logoBrentford Academy
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Bromley vs Brentford Academy EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bromley vs Brentford Academy
Bromley
Brentford Academy
EFL Trophy

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Bromley and Brentford Academy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
EFL Trophy - Game Week 1
Copperjax Community Stadium

Today's game between Bromley and Brentford Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:30.

VPN GuideGemini
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How to watch Bromley vs Brentford Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Form

BRO

BRO - Form

SHW
L7-2
LOR
L0-5
WIM
L0-2
BLA
D2-2
HUD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/17
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRA

BRA - Form

REN
W1-2
SAC
W2-3
SAC
W5-1
EAC
L0-2
MUA
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Southern Grp. H

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brentford AcademyBrentford AcademyBRA
00000000
2
BromleyBromleyBRO
00000000
3
Crawley TownCrawley TownCRA
00000000
4
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
00000000
Qualification to next stage

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bromley vs Brentford Academy today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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