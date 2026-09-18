Championship - Game Week 8 18 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Watford will kick off at 18 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Bristol City vs Watford is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bristol City host Watford at Ashton Gate in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the early-season table.

Michael Skubala's Robins arrive into this game having lost their last two matches, conceding five goals across those defeats to Southampton and Lincoln City. The wins over Burnley and Preston North End earlier in the run now feel distant, and Bristol City need a response.

Watford come into this one in similarly mixed form. Alessio Dionisi's side lost to Stoke City last time out and have won just one of their past five Championship outings. The Hornets are looking for the kind of consistency that has so far eluded them.

Watford made headlines earlier this month with the free transfer signing of former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, who returns to English football after a stint in Qatar. The veteran forward has spoken openly about his belief that he can bring success to Vicarage Road, and this fixture gives him the chance to make an early impact.

Bristol City sit 13th in the Championship table, while Watford are placed 17th. Neither side can afford to fall further behind, which gives this match an edge that the standings alone do not fully capture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bristol City vs Watford, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bristol City vs Watford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bristol City head coach Michael Skubala has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Robins at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Watford, coach Alessio Dionisi is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Bristol City have won two and lost two of their last five Championship matches, with one additional win rounding out their recent record. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Lincoln City, following a heavy 4-1 loss to Southampton before that. The Robins did show positive signs earlier in the run, winning 1-2 at Burnley and 1-3 at Preston North End. Across the five matches, Bristol City scored eight goals and conceded six.

Watford have picked up one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five Championship outings. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 defeat to Stoke City, while a 2-1 win over Preston North End represents their only victory in this stretch. The Hornets drew 1-1 with West Ham United earlier in the run and were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion and 2-0 by Swansea City. Watford scored five goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on 27 February 2026, when Watford won 1-2 at Ashton Gate. Before that, Bristol City ran out 5-1 winners in an FA Cup tie at home in January 2026. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Watford have won three, Bristol City have won one, and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bristol City are currently placed 13th, while Watford sit in 17th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Watford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: