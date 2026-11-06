How to watch Bristol City vs Norwich City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Ashton Gate

Bristol City host Norwich City at Ashton Gate in a Championship fixture that carries real significance for both clubs as the season enters its middle stretch.

Michael Skubala's Robins sit 15th in the table and are searching for consistency after a turbulent run of results. A win over Bolton Wanderers last month offered brief relief, but three defeats in their last five games have kept Bristol City rooted in the lower half.

Norwich arrive in a considerably better mood. Philippe Clement's side have won three of their last five Championship outings, including a commanding 4-0 victory at Derby County in their most recent match. The Canaries are 12th in the standings and pushing for a top-half foothold.

That result at Pride Park will give Norwich confidence. Four goals without reply is a statement performance, and Clement will want his side to carry that momentum into Ashton Gate.

For Bristol City, home form matters. Ashton Gate needs to provide the kind of environment that makes it difficult for visiting sides, and Norwich's current confidence makes this a stern test of whether Skubala's team can respond.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has been competitive, with results going back and forth in recent seasons. Neither side will feel they have a psychological edge walking into this one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City vs Norwich City, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads