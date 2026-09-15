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Championship
team-logoBristol City
Ashton Gate
team-logoLincoln City
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How to watch today's Bristol City vs Lincoln City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Bristol City
Lincoln City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Lincoln City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 6
Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Lincoln City will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Bristol City vs Lincoln City will be broadcast live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Bristol City host Lincoln City at Ashton Gate in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

The Robins sit 11th in the table under Michael Skubala and will be looking to build on a run of form that has produced three wins from their last five league outings. A 4-1 defeat to Southampton in their most recent outing was a setback, but wins over Burnley and Preston North End before that showed Bristol City are capable of competing at this level.

Lincoln City arrive in Bristol in 16th place, with Chris Cohen's side picking up back-to-back positive results in their last two Championship matches. A win at Preston North End last time out will have lifted spirits at Sincil Bank after a mixed run through August and into September.

The Imps also carry the weight of a heavy Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month, where they were beaten 4-0. That result will have done little for confidence, but the league table is what matters now and Lincoln have shown they can grind out points on the road.

With both teams in the bottom half and separated by just five places, there is plenty at stake for the side that picks up three points at Ashton Gate.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City vs Lincoln City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Bristol City vs Lincoln City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bristol City vs Lincoln City Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Skubala

Michael Skubala has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Bristol City squad at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lincoln City, Chris Cohen is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Team news for both sides will be added as it emerges.

Form

BRC

BRC - Form

BIR
D2-2
POR
W2-1
PNE
W1-3
BUR
W1-2
SOU
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
LIN

LIN - Form

BOL
W0-1
BLB
D0-0
SOU
D1-1
BOU
L4-0
PNE
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Bristol City have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five Championship matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Southampton, though that followed back-to-back away wins at Burnley and Preston North End. The Robins also beat Portsmouth 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Birmingham City earlier in the sequence.

Lincoln City have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win at Preston North End, and they drew 1-1 with Southampton before that. The Imps also drew 0-0 at Blackburn Rovers and won 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers, with their only defeat coming in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bristol CityDrawLincoln City
0
0
1
Carabao Cup
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
1
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
3
FT
1Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup in November 2022, when Lincoln City won 3-1 at Ashton Gate. That is the only fixture available in the head-to-head record, with Lincoln taking all three points on that occasion.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
4
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
6411128+413
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
6
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
9
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
10
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
63121011-110
L
W
W
W
D
12
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
13
MillwallMillwallMIL
6303111109
L
W
L
L
W
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
15
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
16
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
622256-18
W
D
D
W
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
722379-28
L
W
L
L
D
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bristol City are currently 11th while Lincoln City sit in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Lincoln City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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