Championship - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Lincoln City will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Bristol City vs Lincoln City will be broadcast live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bristol City host Lincoln City at Ashton Gate in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

The Robins sit 11th in the table under Michael Skubala and will be looking to build on a run of form that has produced three wins from their last five league outings. A 4-1 defeat to Southampton in their most recent outing was a setback, but wins over Burnley and Preston North End before that showed Bristol City are capable of competing at this level.

Lincoln City arrive in Bristol in 16th place, with Chris Cohen's side picking up back-to-back positive results in their last two Championship matches. A win at Preston North End last time out will have lifted spirits at Sincil Bank after a mixed run through August and into September.

The Imps also carry the weight of a heavy Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month, where they were beaten 4-0. That result will have done little for confidence, but the league table is what matters now and Lincoln have shown they can grind out points on the road.

With both teams in the bottom half and separated by just five places, there is plenty at stake for the side that picks up three points at Ashton Gate.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City vs Lincoln City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bristol City vs Lincoln City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Skubala has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Bristol City squad at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lincoln City, Chris Cohen is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Team news for both sides will be added as it emerges.

Form

Bristol City have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five Championship matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Southampton, though that followed back-to-back away wins at Burnley and Preston North End. The Robins also beat Portsmouth 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Birmingham City earlier in the sequence.

Lincoln City have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win at Preston North End, and they drew 1-1 with Southampton before that. The Imps also drew 0-0 at Blackburn Rovers and won 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers, with their only defeat coming in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup in November 2022, when Lincoln City won 3-1 at Ashton Gate. That is the only fixture available in the head-to-head record, with Lincoln taking all three points on that occasion.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bristol City are currently 11th while Lincoln City sit in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: