Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 19:45.

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Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. You can sign up or stream the match online via the affiliate link provided.

Bristol City host Blackburn Rovers at Ashton Gate in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season begins to take shape.

Michael Skubala's side come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic, a result that continued a mixed run of form after back-to-back league defeats in September. A win over Watford showed Bristol City can grind out results at home, but inconsistency has been a recurring theme.

Blackburn arrive in better spirits. Tony Mowbray's team beat Cardiff City 2-1 last time out, a result that followed a hard-fought draw at Portsmouth. Rovers have shown they can win away from home and will carry confidence into the trip to Ashton Gate.

Both clubs are occupying mid-table positions in the Championship, meaning three points here could meaningfully shift their standing in a congested table. There is enough at stake to make this a competitive and purposeful contest.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Bristol City have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats in their last four Championship matches, with a friendly victory over Crystal Palace also included in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic, and they beat Watford 1-0 in September. The heavy 4-1 loss to Southampton earlier that month remains a difficult result in an otherwise tight defensive record across the run.

Blackburn Rovers have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. They beat Cardiff City 2-1 most recently and earlier defeated Millwall 3-1. A 2-2 draw at Portsmouth sits between those wins, though defeats to Sheffield United and Preston North End show Rovers are not without vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Blackburn Rovers beat Bristol City 1-2 at Ewood Park. Bristol City won the previous encounter at Ashton Gate in January 2025, taking a 2-1 victory. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins, with one additional victory for Bristol City, and the matches have produced a combined 14 goals.

Standings

Bristol City sit 10th in the Championship table, while Blackburn Rovers are 13th. Both clubs are in the upper half of mid-table, and the gap between them is narrow enough that the outcome here could shift the picture for either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: