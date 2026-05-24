Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton and Manchester United will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports and NowTV. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton host Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season reaches its conclusion.

Fabian Hurzeler's side sit seventh in the table and will be determined to finish the campaign on a strong note in front of their own supporters. Brighton have shown they can hurt anyone on their day, but inconsistency has cost them across the run-in.

Manchester United arrive in a different mood entirely. Michael Carrick's men occupy third place and have been one of the division's more convincing sides in recent weeks, winning four of their last five league matches. Bruno Fernandes, named Premier League Player of the Season, has been central to that momentum.

The visitors come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, a result that underlined their resilience and attacking intent. United have scored at least twice in each of their last four league outings.

Brighton, by contrast, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leeds last time out and will need to respond. Hurzeler's squad has the quality to trouble United's defence, and home advantage at the Amex could prove telling.

There is an added layer of intrigue around Harry Maguire, who lines up for United having been left out of England's World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel — a decision that has drawn fierce criticism and considerable attention this week.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League match live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler is without Kaoru Mitoma, Adam Webster, and Stefanos Tzimas through injury as Brighton prepare for this fixture. His projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back four of Maxim De Cuyper, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Ferdi Kadioglu. Carlos Baleba and Pascal Gross are set to anchor midfield alongside Jack Hinshelwood, with Yankuba Minteh, Diego Gomez, and Danny Welbeck leading the attack.

Michael Carrick names his side without Matthijs de Ligt and Casemiro, both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are recorded. United's projected XI shows Senne Lammens in goal behind a defence of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot, with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Bruno Fernandes in midfield and Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brighton head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Leeds, and they also fell 3-1 to Newcastle earlier in the run-in. The positives are clear, though — they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 and Chelsea 3-0 in that same stretch, showing they retain the firepower to dismantle top-half opposition. Across those five matches, Brighton scored ten goals and conceded six.

Manchester United's form has been considerably more consistent. Carrick's side have won four and drawn one of their last five league games, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless draw at Sunderland. They beat Liverpool 3-2 and Chelsea 1-0 during that run, and their 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest last weekend continued a sequence of high-scoring away performances. United have scored eleven goals in their last five matches while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when Brighton won 1-2 at Old Trafford — a result that will give Hurzeler's squad confidence heading into this fixture. Before that, United had won two successive Premier League meetings at Old Trafford, including a 4-2 victory in October 2025, but Brighton had taken the honours in both home league encounters prior to that, winning 2-1 in August 2024 and 2-0 in May 2024. Across the last five meetings, Brighton hold a narrow edge with three wins to United's two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third while Brighton are seventh, meaning the visitors arrive with a top-four place to protect and the hosts looking to close the gap on the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: