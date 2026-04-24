WSL - WSL Broadfield Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Manchester City Women will kick-off at 25 Apr 2026, 12:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women host Manchester City Women at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley in a WSL fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Manchester City arrive as league leaders, making this trip to the south coast one they will want to treat with full seriousness. A slip here could have consequences in what has been a tight title race.

Brighton sit sixth in the WSL, but their recent form tells a more encouraging story. Three wins from their last five matches, including a cup victory over Arsenal, shows a side capable of causing problems for anyone.

City have been the division's most consistent side and come in off the back of a 3-0 win over Manchester United. Their attacking output has been sharp, and they punished Tottenham 5-2 just weeks ago.

For Brighton, this is a chance to cement a top-half finish and prove their cup performances have translated back into league momentum. Head coach and squad will know a win here would be a statement result.

These two sides have met four times in the WSL in recent seasons, and City have won three of those meetings. Brighton will need to break a difficult recent pattern to take anything from this game.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Brighton & Hove Albion Women ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage.

Manchester City Women also have no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of the trip to Crawley. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brighton have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, and they also picked up a 2-1 victory at West Ham earlier in that run. The one defeat came against Chelsea, who won 2-1. Brighton have scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, with a goalless draw against Liverpool their only blank.

Manchester City have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Birmingham City in the FA Cup. They put five past Tottenham in a 5-2 WSL win and beat Sheffield United 4-0 in the FA Cup. City's only dropped points in this stretch came in a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa. Across the five games, they scored nine goals and conceded two.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2025, when Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 in a WSL fixture at City's ground. Across the last five WSL meetings, City have won four and Brighton one, with the Seagulls' sole victory coming in November 2023, when they won 1-0 at City. Brighton's home record in this fixture has been difficult, with City winning 4-1 and 2-1 at Broadfield Stadium in recent seasons.

Standings

Manchester City Women lead the WSL table in first place, while Brighton & Hove Albion Women currently sit sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: