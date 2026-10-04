WSL - Game Week 5 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Broadfield Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Brighton vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Brighton & Hove Albion Women host Charlton Athletic at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Brighton arrive into this game having endured a difficult run of results. Back-to-back defeats — a 2-0 WSL loss to London City Lionesses and a 1-0 WSL Cup exit to Tottenham Hotspur — have left Arturo Ruiz's side searching for a response on home turf.

The Seagulls did show they can hurt opponents, however. A 4-0 WSL Cup win over Charlton earlier this season demonstrated their attacking potential, and that result will give the home side confidence going into this rematch.

Charlton arrive in poor form. Karen Hills' side have lost all five of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding freely and struggling to find the net. A 1-4 WSL defeat to London City Lionesses and a 3-0 WSL Cup loss to Crystal Palace underline the scale of the challenge facing the visitors.

With Charlton sitting at the foot of the WSL standings, this is a game they cannot afford to treat lightly. Brighton will be determined to make home advantage count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Charlton Athletic live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton are managed by Arturo Ruiz, though no confirmed lineup or injury information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic are led by Karen Hills. As with Brighton, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available. Team news will be updated when confirmed.

Form

Brighton head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 WSL Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, following a 2-0 WSL loss to London City Lionesses. The Seagulls did record a convincing 4-0 WSL Cup win over Charlton and drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the league, showing they are capable of picking up points. Across those five matches, Brighton scored eight goals and conceded four.

Charlton have lost all five of their last five matches, a run that spans both WSL and WSL Cup action. Their most recent defeat was a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the cup, while a 0-1 league loss to Manchester City continued a difficult stretch. The visitors have scored just three goals across those five games while conceding nine, a record that reflects the pressure Karen Hills' side are under.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the WSL Cup on 23 September 2026, with Brighton winning 4-0 at Broadfield Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Brighton hold the stronger record, with Charlton's only win coming in a WSL Cup fixture in November 2025.

Standings

In the WSL table, Brighton sit 11th while Charlton are 14th, meaning both clubs are in the bottom half of the division and in need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: