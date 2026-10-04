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WSL
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Broadfield Stadium
team-logoCharlton Athletic
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How to watch today's Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
Charlton Athletic
WSL

How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Charlton Athletic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
WSL - Game Week 5
Broadfield Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Brighton vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Brighton & Hove Albion Women host Charlton Athletic at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Brighton arrive into this game having endured a difficult run of results. Back-to-back defeats — a 2-0 WSL loss to London City Lionesses and a 1-0 WSL Cup exit to Tottenham Hotspur — have left Arturo Ruiz's side searching for a response on home turf.

The Seagulls did show they can hurt opponents, however. A 4-0 WSL Cup win over Charlton earlier this season demonstrated their attacking potential, and that result will give the home side confidence going into this rematch.

Charlton arrive in poor form. Karen Hills' side have lost all five of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding freely and struggling to find the net. A 1-4 WSL defeat to London City Lionesses and a 3-0 WSL Cup loss to Crystal Palace underline the scale of the challenge facing the visitors.

With Charlton sitting at the foot of the WSL standings, this is a game they cannot afford to treat lightly. Brighton will be determined to make home advantage count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Charlton Athletic live.

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How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Ruiz

Brighton are managed by Arturo Ruiz, though no confirmed lineup or injury information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic are led by Karen Hills. As with Brighton, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available. Team news will be updated when confirmed.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

BIC
D2-2
AVL
D1-1
CHA
W4-0
LCL
L2-0
TOT
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHA

CHA - Form

EVE
L1-0
LCL
L1-4
BHA
L4-0
MCI
L0-1
CRY
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Brighton head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 WSL Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, following a 2-0 WSL loss to London City Lionesses. The Seagulls did record a convincing 4-0 WSL Cup win over Charlton and drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the league, showing they are capable of picking up points. Across those five matches, Brighton scored eight goals and conceded four.

Charlton have lost all five of their last five matches, a run that spans both WSL and WSL Cup action. Their most recent defeat was a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the cup, while a 0-1 league loss to Manchester City continued a difficult stretch. The visitors have scored just three goals across those five games while conceding nine, a record that reflects the pressure Karen Hills' side are under.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Brighton & Hove Albion WomenDrawCharlton Athletic
4
0
1
WSL Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
4
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
WSL Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
0
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
WSL Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
2
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
WSL Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
3
FT
10Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the WSL Cup on 23 September 2026, with Brighton winning 4-0 at Broadfield Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Brighton hold the stronger record, with Charlton's only win coming in a WSL Cup fixture in November 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
4400124+812
W
W
W
W
2
Tottenham Hotspur WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenTOT
4310152+1310
W
W
D
W
3
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
431091+810
W
W
W
D
4
London City LionessesLondon City LionessesLCL
430194+59
W
W
L
W
5
Liverpool FC WomenLiverpool FC WomenLIV
521296+37
L
W
L
D
W
6
Manchester United WomenManchester United WomenMAN
521259-47
W
W
D
L
L
7
Everton WomenEverton WomenEVE
420223-16
L
W
W
L
8
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
41212205
L
D
D
W
9
Crystal Palace FC WomenCrystal Palace FC WomenCRY
4121410-65
D
L
D
W
10
West Ham United WomenWest Ham United WomenWHU
410347-33
L
L
W
L
11
Brighton & Hove Albion WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenBHA
402236-32
L
D
D
L
12
Birmingham City WomenBirmingham City WomenBIC
4022610-42
D
L
D
L
13
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa WomenAVL
4022310-72
L
D
L
D
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
4004110-90
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the WSL table, Brighton sit 11th while Charlton are 14th, meaning both clubs are in the bottom half of the division and in need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Charlton Athletic today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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