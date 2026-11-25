How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Universitatea Craiova with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion host Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League at the American Express Community Stadium. The league phase fixture brings European football back to the south coast.

Fabian Hurzeler's side arrive on the back of a sore domestic setback. Brighton lost 2-0 at Hull City on Sunday, with Oli McBurnie scoring twice in stoppage time after Costinha was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Until those late goals, Brighton had created chances and were frustrated by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Hurzeler said afterwards that his players rushed things and lacked patience, and he stressed that the team must outwork opponents.

Before that defeat, Brighton had won back-to-back Premier League games against Manchester City and Brentford. They also beat Getafe in this competition on November 5, and they sit fifth in the Conference League table.

Craiova come to England in good heart. Filipe Coelho's team thrashed UTA Arad 6-2 away in the Romanian Superliga on Sunday, a result that follows a 2-0 Conference League win over Egnatia earlier this month.

The Romanian side are eighth in the European standings, so the gap between the two teams is small. Both want to build momentum in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, broadcast details and team news.

Team news & squads