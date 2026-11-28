How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday at the American Express Community Stadium. The home side sit second in the table, while Newcastle are down in 13th.

Fabian Hurzeler's team arrive in good spirits after a midweek Conference League win. A heavily rotated Brighton side beat Universitatea Craiova 4-0, with Ibrahim Osman scoring twice and adding an assist.

The result answered a 2-0 defeat at Hull City last weekend. That loss ended a run of Premier League wins over Manchester City and Brentford.

Newcastle come to the south coast without a win in their last four league games. They drew 2-2 with Arsenal last time out, but goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek was left to reflect on Bukayo Saka's replacement Noni Madueke's equaliser, a shot that clipped the top of his glove.

Hornicek has faced scrutiny after errors against Coventry, Everton and Arsenal. Matthias Jaissle's side will want a more secure display at the back.

Brighton have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, though Newcastle took the most recent one 3-1 in May. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including broadcast details, team news and form.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads