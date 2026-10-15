Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Brighton vs FK Kauno Zalgiris is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Brighton & Hove Albion host FK Kauno Zalgiris at the American Express Community Stadium in a Conference League fixture, with both sides sitting top of the standings heading into the match.

Fabian Hurzeler's side arrive in the kind of domestic form that makes them difficult to ignore. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions — including a 3-0 dismantling of Arsenal and a 5-0 win at Coventry City — have placed the Seagulls firmly among the Premier League's most consistent performers this season.

Brighton currently sit third in the Premier League, and their European campaign has added another layer to what has been an impressive start to 2026/27. The Amex Stadium provides a genuine home advantage, and Hurzeler will expect his side to control proceedings against Lithuanian opposition.

FK Kauno Zalgiris make the trip from Lithuania in decent shape. Zeljko Sopic's side won four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 cup win over FK Minija and a 5-1 victory over Suduva in the A Lyga, though a 3-2 defeat to Zalgiris Vilnius represents a recent stumble.

With both clubs sitting first in the Conference League table, the result carries real weight in the group standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs FK Kauno Zalgiris live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Nl-eetwork (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

FK Kauno Zalgiris are managed by Zeljko Sopic. No detailed team news has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage, and further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Brighton carry a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, making them the stronger side on recent form. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also recorded a 3-0 victory over Arsenal earlier in September. Across those five matches, the Seagulls scored 11 goals and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Four consecutive wins heading into this fixture underlines the consistency Hurzeler has built.

FK Kauno Zalgiris posted a W4-D0-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup win over FK Minija, and they also beat Suduva 5-1 in the A Lyga. The sole defeat in that run was a 3-2 loss to Zalgiris Vilnius. Across those five outings, Zalgiris scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris. This fixture represents the first recorded meeting between the two clubs, with Brighton's Premier League background contrasting sharply with Zalgiris's Lithuanian top-flight experience.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, both Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris sit first, meaning this match carries genuine significance as both sides look to maintain their position at the top of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: