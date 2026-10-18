Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Brighton & Hove Albion host Crystal Palace at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits two clubs moving in very different directions this season.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton arrive into this match in commanding form, sitting third in the Premier League table after five consecutive wins across all competitions. A 4-0 dismantling of FK Kauno Zalgiris in the Conference League on October 15 was the latest demonstration of their consistency, following a 3-0 victory over Arsenal and a 5-0 win at Coventry City earlier in the campaign.

The Seagulls have also attracted attention beyond their results. Hurzeler has emerged as a leading managerial candidate at Manchester United should the club move on from Michael Carrick, a story that underlines just how much Brighton's head coach has impressed this season.

Crystal Palace arrive under Pierre Sage with a mixed recent record. A 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest showed the Eagles' attacking quality, with Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, and Yeremy Pino all on the scoresheet. But a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon on October 15 — Palace's first ever Europa League away fixture — was a sobering reminder of the defensive lapses that continue to cost them.

Axel Disasi is suspended for this fixture following that defeat in France, and the Eagles will need to tighten their defensive structure if they are to trouble a Brighton side that has conceded just twice in their last five matches.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton will be without a number of first-team players through injury, with Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, and Femi Azeez all sidelined. Hurzeler's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Olivier Boscagli, and Luka Vuskovic forming the defensive unit, and Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Gomez, Yasin Ayari, and Charalampos Kostoulas providing the attacking and midfield options alongside Chema Andres.

Crystal Palace travel to the Amex without Axel Disasi, who serves a suspension, while Chadi Riad is also unavailable through injury. Sage's projected lineup features Walter Benitez in goal, with Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, and Quinten Timber in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell, Yeremy Pino, Anan Khalaili, and Joergen Strand Larsen. Any further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Brighton have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them the stronger side on recent form by some distance. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Conference League win over FK Kauno Zalgiris on October 15, and they also recorded a 3-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal and a 5-0 win at Coventry City in that run. Across those five matches, the Seagulls scored 14 goals and conceded just two, with consecutive clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity.

Crystal Palace posted a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon on October 15, though a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest and a 4-0 Europa League victory against Lech Poznan showed their attacking potential. Palace scored 10 goals and conceded 8 across those five matches, with losses to Bristol City and Lyon exposing defensive vulnerabilities.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on February 8, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Palace have won two, Brighton have won one, and two matches have been drawn, with Brighton's most convincing result a 4-1 home win in February 2024. Crystal Palace have scored seven goals in those five meetings, while Brighton have scored eight.

Standings

In the Premier League, Brighton sit third and Crystal Palace are twelfth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs at this stage of the season and gives this fixture added weight for both sides for different reasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: