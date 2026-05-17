Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 15:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Brentford vs Crystal Palace are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can also stream the game through the Sky Sports app and website.

For viewers without a Sky Sports subscription, NowTV offers a flexible way to watch the match without a long-term commitment. Day and month passes are available, giving access to live Premier League coverage.

If you are travelling outside the UK, a Virtual Private Network allows you to connect to your usual streaming service from abroad and watch the match as normal. A VPN masks your location and lets you access content that would otherwise be geo-restricted, so you can follow the action wherever you are.

Brentford host Crystal Palace at Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that rounds off the penultimate matchday of the season. Both London clubs arrive with unfinished business, and the atmosphere in west London should reflect that.

Brentford head into this match sitting eighth in the table, a position that reflects a solid if inconsistent campaign. Their recent form has been patchy, with a heavy defeat to Manchester City following a convincing win over West Ham. Thomas Frank's side will want to finish the home programme on a high.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, arrive under the weight of a fixture list that has stretched their squad across two competitions. Their Conference League campaign has run alongside their Premier League commitments, and the Eagles have had to manage their resources carefully in the closing weeks of the season.

Palace sit 15th in the Premier League, and while they are not in immediate danger, a poor result here would do little to ease any nerves ahead of a final-day fixture at Selhurst Park. Oliver Glasner's side drew 2-2 at Everton in their most recent league outing, a result that underlined both their resilience and their defensive fragility.

Off the pitch, Palace face a summer of considerable change. Questions over the managerial position, the future of key players, and the club's direction make this a fixture with more than just three points at stake for the away side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brentford will be without Roan Henry, Aaron Milambo, and Fabio Carvalho through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI sees Caoimhin Kelleher start in goal, with a lineup that includes Myles Kayode, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter, Aaron Hickey, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Igor Thiago, and Kevin Schade.

Crystal Palace travel to west London without Borna Sosa, Edon Guessand, Chadi Kporha, Cheick Doucoure, and Eddie Nketiah, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed. Dean Henderson is projected to start in goal, with a lineup featuring Joachim Canvot, Marc Lacroix, Chris Richards, Jefferson Lerma, Daniel Munoz, Eberechi Johnson, Yago Pino, Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brentford have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss at home to Manchester City, a defeat that halted the momentum they had built with a 3-0 win over West Ham the week before. A goalless draw at Fulham and a 2-2 draw with Everton round out a run that shows a side capable of both controlling games and coming unstuck against top opposition. The loss to Manchester United, where they were beaten 2-1, was another reminder of the fine margins at this level.

Crystal Palace have posted one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Premier League, following a 2-2 draw at Everton. Palace have also been active in the Conference League, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 away and 3-1 at home in back-to-back fixtures. A 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth stands as their heaviest recent loss in the league, and across the five matches, their defensive record has been a concern.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Crystal Palace won 2-0 at home to Brentford in the Premier League. Before that, Brentford had claimed a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park in January 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, the record is closely matched, with each side having claimed multiple wins and one draw between them. The 2-1 Brentford win at Gtech Community Stadium in August 2024 is the most recent occasion the Bees have won this fixture on home soil.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit eighth while Crystal Palace are 15th, with both sides looking to close out their respective campaigns on a positive note.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: