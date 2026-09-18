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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoChelsea
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How to watch today's Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Chelsea
Brentford
Chelsea
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Chelsea will kick off at 18 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Brentford vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. You can follow the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or stream it through NowTV. Sky Sports Ultra HDR is also available for eligible subscribers.

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Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Brentford host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in a west London Premier League derby, with both clubs separated by a single position in the table heading into the fixture.

Keith Andrews' Brentford have drawn three of their last four league outings and will be looking to build on a Carabao Cup win over Reading in midweek. The Bees have been difficult to beat at home and will fancy their chances against a Chelsea side showing some inconsistency.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea arrive under fresh pressure after drawing with Hull City in their most recent Premier League match. The Blues lost to Arsenal before that, and Alonso will demand a response from his squad in a fixture they will be expected to win.

Chelsea's preparations have been disrupted by injury, with Joao Pedro among the absentees from training this week. The Brazilian forward has also withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break, underlining the concern over his fitness.

Off the pitch, Chelsea are in a period of significant transition. Clearlake Capital have moved to take full control of the club following the departure of Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, bringing an end to the ownership structure in place since 2022.

Despite the turbulence, Chelsea's attacking options remain formidable. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are set to feature, and the trio they form with Joao Pedro — when fit — has already caught the attention of supporters searching for a fitting nickname.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-3
C. KelleherC. KelleherJ. SchusterJ. SchusterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. AjerK. AjerK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. SangareM. SangareJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyK. SchadeK. SchadeV. JaneltV. JaneltM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardI. ThiagoI. ThiagoE. MartinezE. MartinezJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongW. FofanaW. FofanaM. LacroixM. LacroixM. GustoM. GustoR. LaviaR. LaviaP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaV. BarcoV. BarcoC. PalmerC. PalmerP. NetoP. NetoM. RogersM. Rogers
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • X. Alonso

Brentford will be without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Joshua Dasilva, and Nathan Collins through injury. Keith Andrews is expected to name a side featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a projected XI that includes Mikkel Damsgaard and Igor Thiago in attacking positions.

Chelsea have injury concerns of their own, with Joao Pedro and Marco Palestra both absent. Xabi Alonso's projected XI is expected to include Emiliano Martinez in goal, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, and Morgan Rogers in attack. No suspensions are listed for either side. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
CHE

CHE - Form

LUT
W2-0
BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Brentford head into this match with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Carabao Cup win over Reading, though in the Premier League they have drawn their last three games — against Bournemouth (2-2), Sunderland (1-1), and Leeds United (1-1). Across those five fixtures, they have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Chelsea's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent Premier League game ended 2-2 against Hull City, and they lost 2-1 to Arsenal before that. Positive results include a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds and a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton. Chelsea have scored 15 goals across those five games, conceding 11.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawChelsea
0
3
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won two, Brentford have won none, and three matches have ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
4
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit seventh and Chelsea are sixth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Chelsea today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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