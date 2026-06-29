World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Japan will kick-off at 29 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Gemini

Brazil vs Japan is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and STV, with free live streaming available on ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and Japan meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Houston Stadium, with Carlo Ancelotti's side carrying the tournament's heaviest burden of expectation into the knockout stage.

The Seleção topped Group C with seven points, and much of their momentum has been built on the form of Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid forward has scored four goals in three appearances and is producing the kind of World Cup football he long promised he would deliver.

Yet questions persist about how far individual brilliance alone can carry this Brazil squad. Eder Militao has watched from the sidelines through injury and spoken publicly about the team needing to correct its early weaknesses, while Ancelotti continues to tinker with his system.

Japan arrive in Houston as a composed, well-drilled side that has already demonstrated they can hurt better opponents. Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blue finished second in Group F with two wins and a draw, and they head into this fixture having beaten England in a pre-tournament friendly and held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the group stage.

Takefusa Kubo's absence through injury is a genuine blow for Japan, but Moriyasu has built a squad with real collective strength. Their 4-0 dismantling of Tunisia showed clinical efficiency, and a 1-1 draw with Sweden in their final group game was enough to confirm progression.

This Round of 32 tie pits Brazil's individual quality against Japan's structural discipline — a contrast that should make for an absorbing 90 minutes in Texas. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs Japan, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brazil vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti is without Raphinha through injury, with the winger absent from Brazil's projected XI. Ancelotti's probable lineup features Alisson Becker in goal, a back four of Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, and Douglas Santos, a midfield of Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, and Bruno Guimaraes, and an attacking trio of Rayan, Vinicius Junior, and Matheus Cunha. No suspensions are listed for the Seleção.

For Japan, Hajime Moriyasu is dealing with the absence of Takefusa Kubo through injury. The projected XI shows Zion Suzuki in goal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, and Daizen Maeda in defence, and Yukinari Sugawara, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, and Ayase Ueda completing the side. No suspensions are recorded for Japan. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha Injuries and Suspensions 8 T. Kubo

Form

Brazil head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Scotland on June 24, a result that confirmed top spot in Group C. Earlier in the group stage they drew 1-1 with Morocco, and in pre-tournament friendlies the Seleção beat Egypt 2-1 and Panama 6-2. Across those five games, Brazil scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Japan's last five matches produced three wins and two draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, which sealed second place in Group F. They beat Tunisia 4-0 in their previous group game and drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener. Japan also won both of their pre-tournament friendlies, beating Iceland 1-0 and England 1-0. Across those five games, Japan scored eight goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on October 14, 2025, when Japan beat Brazil 3-2 on home soil. Prior to that result, Brazil had won four consecutive fixtures against Japan, including a 1-0 victory in a June 2022 friendly and a 3-1 win in November 2017. Brazil hold the stronger record across the last five meetings, winning three to Japan's one.

Standings

Brazil finished first in Group C, while Japan finished second in Group F.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



