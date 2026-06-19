Today's game between Brazil and Haiti will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 01:30.

Brazil vs Haiti is being shown live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Brazil face Haiti in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Carlo Ancelotti's side in need of a win after a difficult opening match.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco in their tournament opener, a result that exposed real structural problems within the Selecao. Their midfield struggled to progress the ball cleanly, and their defensive shape was repeatedly pulled apart by Morocco's fluid transitions. For a squad of this individual quality, it was a concerning display.

Neymar will play no part in this fixture. Brazil confirmed the forward will not even travel with the squad to Philadelphia as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Defender Danilo has spoken publicly about how much the team needs Neymar's ability to unbalance opponents, and his absence remains a significant concern for Ancelotti.

Haiti arrive having lost their opener 1-0 to Scotland in Foxborough, but the result did not tell the full story. Les Grenadiers showed genuine team spirit and were competitive throughout, and Sebastien Migne's side will draw confidence from that performance as they prepare to face the five-time world champions.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland's Wilson Isidor give Haiti genuine quality in attack, and they are not a side that will simply sit back and absorb pressure. Brazil will need to be sharper than they were against Morocco.

Both teams sit third in Group C ahead of this match, meaning the stakes are real for both sides. A defeat for either could severely damage their chances of advancing from the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs Haiti live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brazil vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti names a strong projected XI for Brazil, with Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel, and Danilo. Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro are set to continue in midfield, supporting a front line of Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, and Matheus Cunha. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Selecao, though Neymar remains absent as he continues his recovery and will not travel with the squad to Philadelphia.

Sebastien Migne selects Johny Placide in goal for Haiti, with a back four of Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, and Carlens Arcus. Ruben Providence, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Josue Casimir, and Danley Jean Jacques fill the midfield positions, with Frantzdy Pierrot and Wilson Isidor leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Haiti. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener, a match in which they conceded first and were second best for long periods. Prior to that, they beat Egypt 2-1 in a friendly, and their 6-2 win over Panama remains their most emphatic result of the run. They also beat Croatia 3-1 and France handed them a 2-1 defeat earlier in the year. Brazil have scored 13 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Haiti have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their World Cup opener. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Peru in a friendly, but beat New Zealand 4-0 in their final warm-up fixture. A 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia round out the five. Haiti have scored six goals and conceded five across that period.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last 2 matches HAI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Brazil 7 - 1 Haiti

Haiti 0 - 6 Brazil 13 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record. The most recent meeting came at Copa America in June 2016, when Brazil won 7-1. Before that, Haiti hosted Brazil in a friendly in August 2004 and lost 6-0. Brazil have won both matches on record, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

Standings

Both Brazil and Haiti are currently third in World Cup Group C ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: