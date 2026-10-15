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Conference League
team-logoBrann
Brann Stadion
team-logoLincoln Red Imps FC
Watch it on HBO Max
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How to watch today's Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC
Brann
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Brann Stadion

Today's game between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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The Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC Conference League fixture is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Brann host Lincoln Red Imps FC at Brann Stadion in Bergen in a Conference League fixture that brings together two sides sitting at the top of the competition standings.

Eirik Horneland's Brann arrive at this game having endured a difficult recent run in the Eliteserien, with back-to-back league defeats leaving questions about their domestic form heading into European competition.

Lincoln Red Imps, managed by Juanma Pavon, travel to Norway in confident shape. The Gibraltar side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Larne in Conference League qualification.

Red Imps most recently beat Europa FC 2-0 in the National League, keeping their momentum going ahead of the trip to Bergen.

Brann did show they can compete at home, with a 2-1 Eliteserien win over Bodoe/Glimt among their recent results, but consistency has been hard to come by.

With both clubs level at the top of the Conference League table, the stakes are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture.

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How to watch Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Horneland

Brann are managed by Eirik Horneland, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as official information is released.

Lincoln Red Imps head coach Juanma Pavon has also not had any squad concerns confirmed ahead of the match. Updates on probable lineups and any absences will be added when available.

Form

BRA

BRA - Form

STA
L2-0
OS
W1-2
BOD
W2-1
STA
L2-1
VIK
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LRI

LRI - Form

LAR
W0-3
GLU
W0-2
EUP
W4-0
MSC
D1-1
CE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Brann have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 Eliteserien defeat to Viking on October 9. A 2-1 win over Bodoe/Glimt in September stands as a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent run, though back-to-back losses to Start in the league and a friendly underline the fragility of their current form.

Lincoln Red Imps have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Pavon's side beat Larne 3-0 in Conference League qualification on August 27 and followed that with three further wins, including a 4-0 victory over Europa Point. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Mons Calpe SC. Across five matches, Red Imps have scored ten goals and conceded just two.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC are positioned first in the Conference League table, meaning this match carries direct significance for which side can establish an early advantage at the top of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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