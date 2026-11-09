How to watch Bradford City vs York City with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:30 The University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford City host York City at The University of Bradford Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both Yorkshire clubs looking to make progress in the competition.

Bradford arrive in good spirits after a thumping 7-0 FA Cup win over Marine on November 7, a result that injected confidence ahead of this midweek fixture. Their league form has been more measured, with back-to-back goalless draws against Oxford United and Burton Albion in League One before that cup romp.

York City also enter on the back of a strong cup showing, beating Northampton Town 4-0 in the FA Cup on the same day. The result offered a sharp contrast to their League Two struggles, where they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Grimsby Town the week prior.

Bradford currently sit top of Northern Group C in the EFL Trophy standings, while York occupy fourth place, giving the hosts a clear advantage in the group table heading into this match.

The EFL Trophy provides both clubs with an opportunity to rotate squads and give fringe players minutes, which often makes for unpredictable football and open scorelines.

Team news & squads