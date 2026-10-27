Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 27 Oct 2026 - 15:45 The University of Bradford Stadium

Today's game between Bradford City and Peterborough United will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Bradford City vs Peterborough United is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bradford City host Peterborough United at The University of Bradford Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Michael Duff's side looking to make progress in the competition on home turf.

Bradford have been difficult to beat in League One of late, going unbeaten across their last four third-tier fixtures. Their solidity at the back has been a feature, with back-to-back goalless draws against Oxford United and Burton Albion bookending a 2-0 win over Stevenage.

Peterborough arrive in mixed form under Robbie Savage. A 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield last week was a setback, though the Posh showed character to beat Leicester City 3-1 in their previous League One outing and drew 1-1 at Bromley on Saturday.

The head-to-head record favours Bradford at home, with the Bantams winning their last two meetings at this ground by a 2-0 scoreline, including a fixture earlier this season in August.

This Carabao Cup tie gives both managers the opportunity to rotate and assess squad depth, with cup football offering a different kind of pressure to the league grind.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bradford City vs Peterborough United, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Bradford City vs Peterborough United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bradford City are managed by Michael Duff, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been officially listed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Peterborough United head into the match under Robbie Savage, with no confirmed team news available at this time. As with Bradford, injury and suspension information will be added as it is confirmed ahead of the game.

Form

Bradford City head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding none across that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at home to Oxford United on October 24, and they have now kept three clean sheets in their last four games. The Bantams' best result in the period was a 4-0 win at Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy.

Peterborough United have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw away at Bromley on October 24, following a heavy 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield. The Posh scored nine goals across the five-game stretch and conceded nine, reflecting a more open and unpredictable run of form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in League One on August 15, 2026, when Bradford City won 2-0 at home. That result extended a strong home record for Bradford against Peterborough, who also lost 2-0 at The University of Bradford Stadium in February 2026. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Bradford City have won three, with one draw and one high-scoring FA Cup draw in December 2018 finishing 4-4.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bradford City vs Peterborough United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: