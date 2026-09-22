EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 22 Sept 2026 - 14:30 The University of Bradford Stadium

Today's game between Bradford City and Newcastle United Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:30.

Gemini

This EFL Trophy fixture is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bradford City host Newcastle United Academy at The University of Bradford Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides arriving in contrasting form heading into this Northern Group C fixture.

Bradford have been in excellent shape recently, winning four of their last five matches across League One and cup competition. Their momentum makes them clear favourites against an academy side still finding consistency at this level.

Newcastle United Academy sit top of Northern Group C coming into this match, though their reserve league results have been difficult. They were beaten 2-0 by Leeds United Academy in their most recent outing and have struggled for goals in that competition.

For Bradford, this is another opportunity to build confidence across all competitions. Four straight wins before this game tells its own story about where the club's form currently stands.

The visiting academy side did record a positive EFL Trophy result recently, beating York City 3-1, which will give them some belief ahead of the trip to Bradford.

For information on how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture live, see the details below.

How to watch Bradford City vs Newcastle United Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Bradford City has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Newcastle United Academy have also yet to release team news, with no lineup or injury information currently available. Details will be added as they are confirmed.

Form

Bradford City come into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Luton Town in League One, and they also beat Notts County 1-0 the week before. A 3-1 victory over Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup adds to a run of consecutive wins, with their only defeat in this period coming against Cambridge United, who won 2-1. Across five matches, Bradford have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Newcastle United Academy have won one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United Academy in the Premier Reserve League. Their only win in this run came in the EFL Trophy, a 3-1 victory over York City. They also drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy and suffered heavy defeats to Fulham Academy, 4-0, and Tottenham Hotspur Academy, 3-1. Across five games, the academy side scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting on record between these two sides ended 2-2, played at The University of Bradford Stadium in the EFL Trophy in September 2024. That draw is the sole fixture in the head-to-head dataset, meaning both clubs go into this match with that shared result as the only reference point between them.

Standings

Northern Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Newcastle United Academy NEW 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Bradford City BRA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Rotherham United ROT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 York City YOR 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group C of the EFL Trophy, Newcastle United Academy currently sit top of the table, with Bradford City in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bradford City vs Newcastle United Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: