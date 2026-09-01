League One - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 The University of Bradford Stadium

Today's game between Bradford City and Cambridge United will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Bradford City vs Cambridge United is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can find the TV channel and live stream options below.

Bradford City host Cambridge United at The University of Bradford Stadium in League One, with both sides looking to respond after defeats in their most recent outings.

Graham Alexander's side had been in strong form before the weekend, winning three of their previous four matches across all competitions. A 2-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle on August 29 was a setback, but Bradford will take confidence from a Carabao Cup win over Burnley and back-to-back league victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United.

Cambridge arrive at Bradford having lost their last two games. Neil Harris's side fell 1-2 to Huddersfield Town in League One before a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Millwall. Their only league win in the past five came against Wigan Athletic, a 3-2 victory on August 15.

Bradford currently sit sixth in the League One table, giving them a strong platform to build on at home. Cambridge are tenth, close enough to the top half to know a win here would shift the picture considerably.

For Bradford, the home crowd at The University of Bradford Stadium will be a factor. For Cambridge, the question is whether they can rediscover the form that beat Wigan and find a way to stop the bleeding.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bradford City vs Cambridge United, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bradford City vs Cambridge United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been named. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cambridge United head coach Neil Harris is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not yet been announced. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Bradford City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Plymouth Argyle, who beat them 2-0 on August 29. Their run includes a Carabao Cup win over Burnley, a 1-0 league victory at Sheffield Wednesday, and a 2-0 home win against Peterborough United. Bradford have scored six goals and conceded two across those five matches, with three clean sheets in that stretch.

Cambridge United have taken a mixed path through their last five, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Huddersfield Town on August 29, following a Carabao Cup exit against Millwall. Their standout result was a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic on August 15. Cambridge have scored seven goals across the five games but conceded seven as well, pointing to a side that creates chances but struggles for defensive consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League Two in January 2021, when Cambridge United and Bradford City played out a 0-0 draw. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Bradford City have won two, Cambridge United have won one, and two matches have ended level. Bradford claimed a 1-0 home win in December 2020 and a 1-0 victory in an EFL Trophy tie in December 2016, while Cambridge's sole win came in a 2-1 home result in February 2020.

Standings

In League One, Bradford City are sixth and Cambridge United are tenth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bradford City vs Cambridge United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: