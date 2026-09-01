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League One
team-logoBradford City
The University of Bradford Stadium
team-logoCambridge United
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Bradford City vs Cambridge United League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bradford City vs Cambridge United
Bradford City
Cambridge United
League One

How to watch the League One match between Bradford City and Cambridge United, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
League One - Game Week 4
The University of Bradford Stadium

Today's game between Bradford City and Cambridge United will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Bradford City vs Cambridge United is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can find the TV channel and live stream options below.

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Bradford City host Cambridge United at The University of Bradford Stadium in League One, with both sides looking to respond after defeats in their most recent outings.

Graham Alexander's side had been in strong form before the weekend, winning three of their previous four matches across all competitions. A 2-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle on August 29 was a setback, but Bradford will take confidence from a Carabao Cup win over Burnley and back-to-back league victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United.

Cambridge arrive at Bradford having lost their last two games. Neil Harris's side fell 1-2 to Huddersfield Town in League One before a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Millwall. Their only league win in the past five came against Wigan Athletic, a 3-2 victory on August 15.

Bradford currently sit sixth in the League One table, giving them a strong platform to build on at home. Cambridge are tenth, close enough to the top half to know a win here would shift the picture considerably.

For Bradford, the home crowd at The University of Bradford Stadium will be a factor. For Cambridge, the question is whether they can rediscover the form that beat Wigan and find a way to stop the bleeding.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bradford City vs Cambridge United, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Bradford City vs Cambridge United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bradford City vs Cambridge United Probable lineups

Bradford City crest
Bradford City
BRA
Formation
Cambridge United crest
Cambridge United
CAM
Cambridge United crest
Cambridge United
CAM

Manager

  • G. Alexander

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been named. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cambridge United head coach Neil Harris is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not yet been announced. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

BRA

BRA - Form

ROC
W2-0
PET
W2-0
SHW
W0-1
BUR
W0-0
PLY
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5
CAM

CAM - Form

BAR
W2-1
WIG
W3-2
BRO
D1-1
MIL
L0-1
HUD
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bradford City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Plymouth Argyle, who beat them 2-0 on August 29. Their run includes a Carabao Cup win over Burnley, a 1-0 league victory at Sheffield Wednesday, and a 2-0 home win against Peterborough United. Bradford have scored six goals and conceded two across those five matches, with three clean sheets in that stretch.

Cambridge United have taken a mixed path through their last five, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Huddersfield Town on August 29, following a Carabao Cup exit against Millwall. Their standout result was a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic on August 15. Cambridge have scored seven goals across the five games but conceded seven as well, pointing to a side that creates chances but struggles for defensive consistency.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bradford CityDrawCambridge United
2
2
1
League Two
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
0
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
0
FT
League Two
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
1
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
0
FT
League Two
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
2
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
1
FT
League Two
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
0
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
0
FT
EFL Trophy
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
1
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
0
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League Two in January 2021, when Cambridge United and Bradford City played out a 0-0 draw. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Bradford City have won two, Cambridge United have won one, and two matches have ended level. Bradford claimed a 1-0 home win in December 2020 and a 1-0 victory in an EFL Trophy tie in December 2016, while Cambridge's sole win came in a 2-1 home result in February 2020.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
321072+57
W
W
D
2
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
321062+47
W
D
W
3
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
320194+56
W
L
W
4
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
320194+56
W
L
W
5
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
320185+36
W
L
W
6
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
320132+16
L
W
W
7
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
312054+15
W
D
D
8
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
211043+14
W
D
9
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
311132+14
W
D
L
10
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
31115504
L
D
W
11
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
31114404
L
W
D
12
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
31114404
W
D
L
13
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
3111810-24
L
D
W
14
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
311113-24
W
D
L
15
BromleyBromleyBRO
311148-44
L
D
W
16
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
30303303
D
D
D
17
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
310245-13
L
W
L
18
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
310227-53
L
W
L
19
StevenageStevenageSTE
302145-12
D
L
D
20
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
302134-12
D
D
L
21
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
302123-12
D
L
D
22
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
302137-42
L
D
D
23
ReadingReadingREA
201134-11
D
L
24
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
300326-40
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In League One, Bradford City are sixth and Cambridge United are tenth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bradford City vs Cambridge United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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