Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 26 Aug 2026 - 14:45 The University of Bradford Stadium

Today's game between Bradford City and Burnley will kick-off at 26 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Bradford City vs Burnley is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Bradford City host Burnley at The University of Bradford Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with the Clarets making the short trip across Lancashire for a second-round tie that pits a League One side riding genuine momentum against a Championship club still finding its feet this season.

Graham Alexander's Bradford have been in excellent form. Three wins from their last three competitive fixtures, including back-to-back League One victories over Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday, have given the Bantams real confidence going into this cup tie at home.

Burnley are back in the Championship under Nicky Hayen after their relegation from the Premier League, and the opening weeks have been mixed. A 2-2 draw at home to West Ham on the opening weekend gave way to a 3-1 defeat at West Brom last Saturday, leaving the Clarets still searching for their first Championship win of the campaign.

Hayen's squad has been active in the transfer market. Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic arrived from Feyenoord in a £7 million deal earlier this month, bolstering the backline as Burnley look to mount a promotion challenge in the second tier.

For Bradford, this is a chance to test themselves against higher-division opposition on their own ground. The Bantams beat Rochdale in the first round and will fancy their chances of causing an upset in front of their own supporters.

Burnley, meanwhile, will want to use this fixture to build some confidence and rhythm after a difficult start to their league season. A cup run would suit both clubs for very different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bradford City vs Burnley, including the TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Bradford City vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bradford City are managed by Graham Alexander, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Bantams ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been provided, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen also has no confirmed absentees listed at this stage. The Clarets have no injuries or suspensions recorded in the available data, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Bradford City head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One on August 20, following a 2-0 home win over Peterborough United the previous week. Bradford also beat Rochdale 2-0 in the Carabao Cup first round on August 8. Their only defeat in that run came against Bolton Wanderers in May, a 1-0 loss in League One. Across the five matches, Bradford scored eight goals and conceded four.

Burnley's recent record is less settled. They beat Notts County on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round on August 8, recording a 1-1 draw in normal time. In the Championship, they drew 2-2 with West Ham at Turf Moor before losing 3-1 at West Brom on August 23. Two pre-season friendlies produced a defeat against Torino and a 2-2 draw with Espanyol. Burnley have won just one of their last five matches in competitive and friendly action combined.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Bradford City and Burnley on record was a pre-season friendly on July 23, 2016, when Burnley won 4-1 at The University of Bradford Stadium. Across the five available head-to-head fixtures, all of which were pre-season friendlies, Burnley won three, Bradford won one and one match ended level. Burnley scored 10 goals across those five games, with Bradford netting six.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bradford City vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: