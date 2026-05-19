Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Manchester City will kick-off at 19 May 2026, 19:30.

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Bournemouth vs Manchester City is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports holds the rights to broadcast this Premier League fixture, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the match live through the Sky Go app. If you do not have a full Sky Sports subscription, NowTV offers a flexible way to watch without a long-term contract.

For viewers travelling outside the UK, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad. A VPN routes your connection through a server in your home country, bypassing geographic restrictions so you can watch as normal wherever you are.

Manchester City travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. City arrive riding a wave of momentum, while Bournemouth will look to make their south-coast ground a difficult place to visit.

City's recent form has been exceptional. Just days before this fixture, Pep Guardiola's side claimed the FA Cup at Wembley, with Antoine Semenyo — on loan from Bournemouth — scoring the decisive goal against Chelsea with an extraordinary back-heeled flick from Erling Haaland's cross, as GOAL reported from Wembley. That second domestic trophy of the season, following the Carabao Cup triumph over Arsenal in March, underlines the relentless quality of this City squad.

The title race adds another layer of urgency to City's trip. Rodri has been vocal in recent days, warning Arsenal that the pressure of ending a 22-year wait for a title can be decisive, as GOAL covered. City sit second in the table and need results to go their way, which means dropping points at Bournemouth is simply not an option.

Bournemouth, for their part, have been in fine form themselves. The Cherries have won four of their last five Premier League games and have shown the ability to beat top-half opposition. A sixth-place finish is within reach, making this a contest they will approach with genuine ambition rather than simply looking to limit damage.

There is also an intriguing subplot around Guardiola himself. After a cryptic post-match exchange at Wembley, questions about his long-term future at the Etihad have resurfaced, though GOAL's analysis suggested the signs point to renewed energy rather than a departure. Whatever his future holds, his focus this weekend will be entirely on securing three points.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bournemouth will be without Lewis Cook and J. Soler through injury ahead of this fixture, while Ryan Christie serves a suspension. The projected XI for the Cherries lines up with Petrovic in goal, a back four of Truffert, Smith, Hill and Senesi, with Toth, Rayan, Scott and Tavernier in midfield, and Kroupi alongside Evanilson in attack.

Manchester City have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match. Guardiola's projected XI features Donnarumma in goal, a defence of Guehi, Nunes, Gvardiol, Khusanov and Ait Nouri, with Silva and Foden in the engine room, and Savinho, Marmoush and Semenyo leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 J. Soler

10 R. Christie Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bournemouth arrive at this fixture in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory away at Fulham, and they backed that up with a commanding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the match before. The Cherries have also beaten Newcastle United and Arsenal in that run, conceding just once in those two games, which points to a side that has found defensive solidity to complement their attacking output.

Manchester City's recent record is equally impressive. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing only a 3-3 thriller at Everton in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, and they put Brentford and Crystal Palace to the sword 3-0 in back-to-back league games before that. City have scored 12 goals across their last five matches, demonstrating the kind of attacking output that makes them a threat to any side.





Head-to-Head Record





Manchester City have dominated recent meetings between these two sides. City have won four of the last five encounters, with Bournemouth's only victory coming in a 2-1 Premier League win at Vitality Stadium in November 2024. The most recent meeting, a 3-1 City win at the Etihad in November 2025, continued a pattern that has seen the Manchester club score freely whenever these sides meet. City also eliminated Bournemouth from the FA Cup in March 2025, winning 2-1 at Vitality Stadium, which underlines their recent dominance in this fixture.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City's second-place position means they remain in the thick of the title race, while Bournemouth's sixth-place standing puts a strong European finish firmly within their grasp — giving both sides plenty to play for at Vitality Stadium.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: