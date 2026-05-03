Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 14:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports+, which carries live Premier League coverage in the United Kingdom.

Bournemouth host Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

The Cherries come into this one in decent shape. Back-to-back away wins at Arsenal and Newcastle showed the quality Andoni Iraola's side can produce on the road, and they have lost just one of their last five league matches. Iraola himself has attracted attention from Chelsea, who have reportedly held talks with his representatives, but for now his focus remains firmly on Bournemouth's push for a strong finish.

Young striker Eli Junior Kroupi has been one of the stories of Bournemouth's season, with Manchester City among the clubs said to be monitoring the France Under-21 international ahead of the summer window. His form has added an extra dimension to a Cherries attack that has been difficult to contain at times.

Crystal Palace arrive on the back of a difficult week. A 3-1 defeat at Liverpool was followed by a Conference League setback against Fiorentina, and Oliver Glasner's squad is carrying a notable injury list. The Eagles' European commitments have stretched their resources, and they will need to regroup quickly for this trip to the south coast.

Palace's season has not been without its highlights. The club won the FA Cup in 2025 and have been active in the Conference League this term, but sustaining form across multiple competitions has proved challenging. A draw at West Ham was a steadying result, though the momentum from their Newcastle win feels some time ago now.

Seventh place in the table for Bournemouth against a Palace side sitting 13th means there is a genuine gap to close, and the home side will be favourites to extend it. Both teams know a win here matters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bournemouth head into this match without Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert, and Julio Soler, all of whom are listed as injured. There are no suspensions reported for the home side, and no confirmed projected XI has been released ahead of kick-off.

Crystal Palace have a longer list of absentees to contend with. Cheick Doucoure, Christian Kporha, Eddie Nketiah, and Eliezer Guessand are all ruled out through injury. Palace have also named no suspensions, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Further updates on both squads are expected closer to the match.

Form

Bournemouth have collected two wins and three draws from their last five Premier League outings, scoring seven goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw at home to Leeds, while back-to-back away wins over Arsenal and Newcastle earlier in April underlined their ability to perform against stronger opposition. Iraola's side have not lost in the league since mid-March and have shown consistency without always finding a clean sheet.

Crystal Palace's last five matches span both the Premier League and the Conference League, producing two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss at Liverpool, and they also fell 2-1 to Fiorentina in Europe. A 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle and a 3-0 Conference League victory against the same Italian side earlier in April represent the brighter moments. Palace have scored six goals and conceded six across this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-3 draw when Crystal Palace hosted Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in October 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, the head-to-head record is relatively even, with Bournemouth claiming one win, Crystal Palace claiming one win, and three matches finishing level. Goals have not always been plentiful in this fixture, with three of the five meetings producing no more than one goal between them.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Bournemouth currently sit seventh, while Crystal Palace are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: