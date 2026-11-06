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Ligue 3
team-logoBourg en Bresse Peronnas
team-logoLe Puy
Watch it on Ligue1+
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Bourg en Bresse Peronnas vs. Le Puy live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Bourg en Bresse Peronnas vs Le Puy
Bourg en Bresse Peronnas
Le Puy
Ligue 3

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Bourg en Bresse Peronnas vs Le Puy in live Ligue 3 action today.

How to watch Bourg en Bresse Peronnas vs Le Puy with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United KingdomLigue1+
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Ligue 3 - Game Week 12

Bourg en Bresse Peronnas host Le Puy in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The home team are deep in a relegation fight, while the visitors arrive with their sights set on the upper half of the table.

Bourg en Bresse have struggled for consistency this season and sit 18th in the Ligue 3 standings. Three defeats in their last four league outings have left them short on momentum heading into this game.

Le Puy, placed sixth, have been one of the more reliable sides in the division. Three wins from four recent Ligue 3 matches points to a team with genuine ambition in this campaign.

The head-to-head record favours Bourg en Bresse at home, but Le Puy come in with form on their side. This is a fixture where the gap in current league position could prove telling.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 3 match, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

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