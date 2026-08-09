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NWSL
team-logoBoston Legacy FC
team-logoPortland Thorns
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How to watch today's Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns
Boston Legacy FC
Portland Thorns
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
NWSL

Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 21:00.

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Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the UK via TNT Sports 4 and on HBO Max. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports 4

Click here

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

Boston Legacy FC host Portland Thorns in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting at very different points on the table as the season enters a critical stretch.

Boston have shown enough quality to suggest they can climb from their current position. Filipa Patao's side have won three of their last five league matches, and back-to-back home performances have given their fanbase reason for cautious optimism.

Portland arrive in difficult form. Robert Vilahamn's side have lost three of their last five NWSL outings, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Utah Royals last weekend. That result will have raised questions about defensive organisation and the squad's ability to hold a result on the road.

The Thorns do sit comfortably in sixth place in the NWSL standings, which offers some context to their recent wobble. A run of poor form at this stage of the season, though, is something Vilahamn will want addressed quickly.

Boston will look to press their home advantage and close the gap on the teams above them. A win here would be a statement of intent from a side that has shown it can grind out results when it matters.

For full details on how to watch this NWSL clash live, read on below.

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How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns Probable lineups

Boston Legacy FC crest
Boston Legacy FC
BOL
Formation
Portland Thorns crest
Portland Thorns
POT
Portland Thorns crest
Portland Thorns
POT

Manager

  • F. Patao

Boston Legacy FC are managed by Filipa Patao. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further squad news.

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. No probable starting XI has been published for the away side. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the match.

Form

BOL

BOL - Form

CST
W2-0
ORL
W0-1
WAS
L1-2
KAN
W1-0
DNS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
POT

POT - Form

RLO
W4-0
OLR
L2-0
DNS
L2-1
GOT
D2-2
UTA
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Boston Legacy FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Denver Summit FC on August 3, while their previous result was a 1-0 win over Kansas City Current. Boston have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games, and their three-win run before the Denver draw points to a side capable of stringing results together.

Portland Thorns have managed just one win in their last five NWSL fixtures, drawing once and losing three times. Their most recent match ended in a 5-1 defeat to Utah Royals on August 2, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Gotham FC the week prior. Portland did record a commanding 4-0 win over Racing Louisville on July 5, but that positive result now feels distant given the three losses that followed. They have conceded ten goals across this five-match run.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is currently available for the last five meetings between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
1912432412+1240
W
W
W
D
W
2
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
1911352917+1236
L
L
W
W
W
3
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
1910363221+1133
L
W
L
W
W
4
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
1910272420+432
L
W
L
D
L
5
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
189363226+630
W
W
W
L
L
6
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
199373026+430
D
D
W
L
D
7
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
188462825+328
L
D
L
L
W
8
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
167272417+723
D
L
W
W
W
9
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
186572424023
W
L
D
L
W
10
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
167272021-123
W
W
L
W
L
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
1972102329-623
L
L
W
L
L
12
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
185581924-520
D
W
L
W
W
13
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
185582026-620
D
L
W
D
D
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
175391824-618
L
L
L
W
W
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
1852112435-1117
W
W
L
W
D
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
174013933-2412
L
L
L
L
W
Championship Playoff

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC currently sit in 12th place, while Portland Thorns are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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