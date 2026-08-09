NWSL 9 Aug 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 21:00.

Gemini

Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the UK via TNT Sports 4 and on HBO Max. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Boston Legacy FC host Portland Thorns in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting at very different points on the table as the season enters a critical stretch.

Boston have shown enough quality to suggest they can climb from their current position. Filipa Patao's side have won three of their last five league matches, and back-to-back home performances have given their fanbase reason for cautious optimism.

Portland arrive in difficult form. Robert Vilahamn's side have lost three of their last five NWSL outings, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Utah Royals last weekend. That result will have raised questions about defensive organisation and the squad's ability to hold a result on the road.

The Thorns do sit comfortably in sixth place in the NWSL standings, which offers some context to their recent wobble. A run of poor form at this stage of the season, though, is something Vilahamn will want addressed quickly.

Boston will look to press their home advantage and close the gap on the teams above them. A win here would be a statement of intent from a side that has shown it can grind out results when it matters.

For full details on how to watch this NWSL clash live, read on below.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC are managed by Filipa Patao. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further squad news.

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. No probable starting XI has been published for the away side. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Boston Legacy FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Denver Summit FC on August 3, while their previous result was a 1-0 win over Kansas City Current. Boston have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games, and their three-win run before the Denver draw points to a side capable of stringing results together.

Portland Thorns have managed just one win in their last five NWSL fixtures, drawing once and losing three times. Their most recent match ended in a 5-1 defeat to Utah Royals on August 2, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Gotham FC the week prior. Portland did record a commanding 4-0 win over Racing Louisville on July 5, but that positive result now feels distant given the three losses that followed. They have conceded ten goals across this five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is currently available for the last five meetings between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC currently sit in 12th place, while Portland Thorns are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: