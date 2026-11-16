How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Romania at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides arriving in very different states of mind.

Sergej Barbarez's side come into this match having just suffered a 3-2 defeat to Sweden on November 14, a result that ended their promotion hopes and confirmed Sweden's return to League A. Bosnia sit second in the group standings, but their campaign has stalled at a critical moment.

Romania arrive with a rare lift. Gheorghe Hagi's side beat Poland 2-1 in their most recent Nations League outing, a result that snapped a run of four consecutive defeats in the competition. The Tricolorii had previously been thrashed 6-0 by Poland and lost 1-0 to Sweden, so this win carries genuine significance.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds weight to the occasion. Bosnia won 4-2 in Zenica when the sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, and they also beat Romania 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier in November 2025. Romania will want to correct that record on Bosnian soil.

With Romania sitting bottom of Group 4 and needing points to avoid the drop, and Bosnia looking to recover from their Sweden defeat, this fixture has real stakes at both ends of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania live.

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