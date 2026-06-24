Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar is available to watch live in the UK on ITV4, with a free live stream also available on ITVX. Both options are free-to-air, so no subscription is required to catch this World Cup group stage decider.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Qatar in a decisive Group B finale at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 24, with both sides needing a win to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns alive.

The Dragons arrive at this fixture on one point after a bruising run through the group stage. A disciplined opening draw against Canada gave way to a 4-1 collapse against Switzerland in Los Angeles on June 18, a result that exposed significant defensive frailties and cost centre-back Tarik Muharemovic a red card that rules him out here.

Qatar's situation is even more precarious. Julen Lopetegui's side were torn apart 6-0 by co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on the same matchday, a result that left the Maroons bottom of the group on goal difference and triggered a suspension crisis of their own. Assim Madibo was sent off during that defeat and will not feature in Seattle.m









Both managers face the same core problem: reconstructing a defensive spine with key personnel absent. Sergej Barbarez must reshape his back line around Sead Kolasinac and Nikola Katic, while Lopetegui has to find a way to make Qatar compact and functional without their midfield anchor.

The only previous meeting between these nations ended 1-1 in a friendly back in 2010, so there is little historical precedent to draw on. What is certain is that a draw in Seattle would effectively eliminate both sides, making this a match neither can afford to approach conservatively.

For everything you need to watch the game live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez names a projected XI of Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Kerim Alajbegovic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic; Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic. The one confirmed absence is Tarik Muharemovic, who is suspended.

Julen Lopetegui's projected XI reads: Mahmud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Sultan Al Brake, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi; Karim Boudiaf, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber; Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag. Assim Madibo is suspended and will play no part. No injury concerns have been confirmed for either side ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 T. Muharemovic Injuries and Suspensions 23 A. Madibo

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a heavy 4-1 loss to Switzerland in the World Cup on June 18. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Canada on June 12 and played out a 1-1 stalemate with Panama in a friendly on June 6. They have scored five goals and conceded six across the five-game run.

Qatar's last five results make for grim reading: one draw and three defeats, with the most recent a 6-0 thrashing by Canada on June 18. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland on June 13 and were held to a goalless draw by El Salvador in a friendly on June 6. Earlier losses to Ireland and Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup round out the sequence. The Maroons have scored just two goals and conceded ten across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

BIH Last match QAT 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two nations have met just once in recorded history. The only previous encounter came in a friendly on August 10, 2010, when the match ended 1-1. This World Cup group stage meeting is only the second time Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar have faced each other competitively.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina sit third and Qatar are fourth heading into the final matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



