Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund host Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park in the UEFA Champions League, with both clubs opening their European campaigns on Tuesday.

Niko Kovac's side arrive in strong domestic form. A three-goal second-half comeback secured a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on Saturday, and the squad looks reshaped and purposeful under Kovac's direction. Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas has drawn attention throughout pre-season, while Jobe Bellingham is expected to feature prominently in midfield.

The injury list remains a concern for the hosts. Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament injury on his Bundesliga debut and will miss several months, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unavailable, adding further strain to the defensive unit.

Villarreal arrive under pressure. Inigo Perez's side have taken just three points from their opening three LaLiga fixtures, and a 2-3 home defeat to Deportivo de A Coruna on Friday compounded a difficult start to the season.

The Yellow Submarine have shown they can score — seven goals across their last five matches — but nine conceded in the same run points to defensive vulnerabilities that Dortmund will look to exploit at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund hold a commanding record against Villarreal in Champions League competition and will look to assert that advantage on home soil. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is without several first-team players for this fixture. Filippo Mane, Emre Can, Mussa Kaba, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma are all sidelined through injury, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck serve suspensions. Kovac's projected XI reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson; Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham; Ethan Nwaneri, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.

Villarreal are without Juan Foyth through injury, but Inigo Perez has no suspensions to contend with. His projected starting lineup is: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Tajon Buchanan, Pape Gueye; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Borussia Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on September 5, coming from two goals down in the second half. Before that, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and opened the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV. Their only defeats in the sequence came against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Roma in a pre-season friendly that ended 2-2. Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Villarreal have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 LaLiga defeat at home to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid and 2-2 with Racing Santander in their opening two league fixtures, with their only win coming in a pre-season friendly against Galatasaray. Villarreal have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on November 25, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park and won 4-0. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly in August 2024, and Villarreal won 2-0 in another pre-season fixture in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Dortmund and Villarreal each hold one win, with one draw, though Dortmund's most recent victory was the most emphatic of the series.

Standings

Both clubs are currently level on points in the Champions League table, with Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal each sitting in first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: