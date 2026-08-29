Bundesliga - Game Week 1 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 17:30.

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Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund open their Bundesliga campaign at Signal Iduna Park against Hamburger SV, a fixture that marks the beginning of what Niko Kovac's side will hope is a more consistent domestic season after a turbulent summer.

Dortmund head into the season opener carrying real questions. A 1-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Supercup last weekend was their third loss in five outings, and Kovac has faced criticism for the team's approach in that game. Veteran coach Ewald Lienen was particularly vocal, taking aim at both the players and the manager after what he described as an unacceptable style of play.

There is also unrest in the squad. Forward Fabio Silva has publicly expressed his frustration at a lack of starts, and Kovac has responded bluntly, making clear that Serhou Guirassy remains the undisputed first-choice striker. With transfer deadline day approaching, Silva's future at the club remains uncertain.

Hamburg, by contrast, arrive in Dortmund with momentum. Merlin Polzin's side beat SC Verl 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal just four days ago, a result that gave them a clean sheet and a confident platform heading into their top-flight return. The Rothosen were promoted back to the Bundesliga and will be eager to prove they belong at this level from the first whistle.

The visitors have their own transfer subplot. FC Barcelona reportedly submitted an offer for 16-year-old Hamburg defender Mikael Baza, though the club rejected the bid as insufficient. That saga is unlikely to distract from what is a significant opening-day test on the road.

With Dortmund also set for a demanding Champions League group stage and Hamburg determined to establish themselves back in the top flight, both clubs have plenty riding on this fixture. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is without three defenders for the season opener. Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can both remain sidelined through injury, while Mussa Kaba is also unavailable. There are no suspensions listed. Kovac's projected XI features Gregor Kobel in goal, with Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini and Julian Ryerson in defence. Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman are set to operate in midfield alongside Daniel Svensson, with Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas supporting Serhou Guirassy in attack.

Hamburg head coach Merlin Polzin is dealing with four injury absentees. Miro Muheim, Fernando Dickes, Warmed Omari and Emir Sahiti are all ruled out, with no suspensions to report. The projected Hamburg XI has Daniel Heuer Fernandes in goal, a back four of Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jordan Torunarigha, Nicolas Capaldo and Louis Lemke, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Albert Groenbaek in the engine room. Bakery Jatta, Nicolai Remberg and Martin Adeline are expected to support Patson Daka up front.

Form

Dortmund go into the season opener with a record of one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Their only victory was a 1-0 friendly win over FC Tokyo in August, and they have scored seven goals while conceding eight across that run. The most recent result was a 1-2 Supercup defeat to Bayern Munich on August 22, a game that prompted criticism of Kovac's tactical approach. A 2-2 draw with Roma and a 2-3 loss to Arsenal in friendlies rounded out a difficult pre-season.

Hamburg present a contrasting picture. Polzin's side have won three and drawn one of their last five, losing only once. Their most recent outing was the 3-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC Verl on August 24, a result that kept a clean sheet and built on earlier friendly wins against Toulouse (2-1) and FC Heidenheim (3-1). Hamburg scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games, though a 1-2 friendly defeat to Everton highlighted some defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on March 21, 2026, when Borussia Dortmund beat Hamburger SV 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park in a Bundesliga fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Hamburg's ground in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in the Bundesliga, Dortmund hold the stronger record, winning three times to Hamburg's none, with two draws. Dortmund scored 10 goals in those five matches and conceded just four.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund sit fourth while Hamburger SV are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: